Azerbaijan implementing new project in Sumgait city due to decrease of Caspian Sea level (PHOTO)

27 December 2019 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Sumgait thermal power plant in Azerbaijan is under the threat of stoppage of activity because of the decrease in the level of the Caspian Sea, spokesperson of Azerenerji OJSC (electrical power producer) Teymur Abdullayev told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Dec. 27.

The reason for the possible stoppage is that during the design of the Sumgait power plant in 2004, the decrease in sea level wasn’t taken into account, and over time its level decreased by 1 meter 30 centimeters, the spokesperson said.

The water level has been recently at a critical level, Abdullayev noted.

“If the sea level fell by another 10 centimeters, it would be impossible to draw water for cooling and as a result, the work of the Sumgait power plant would be suspended,” the spokesperson added. “That is why Azerenerji OJSC held discussions last year with the participation of local and foreign experts. Following the discussions, it was decided to build a sea flyover with the length of 750 meters. This decision will allow sucking water from the depth of the sea to five meters, which will be used to cool the steam generating systems of the thermal power plant.”

Abdullayev noted that for the first time in the CIS, a system will be created that will allow water to be directed into the cooling channel through a cascade.

“The work has already begun and is being carried out continuously on the basis of a shift schedule,” said the spokesperson. “The project will be completed within a few months.”

Since autumn last year, with the participation of local and foreign specialists, repair and restoration work was carried out at the thermal power plant, and as a result of this work, the level of plant’s reliability was increased.

