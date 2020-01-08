Azerbaijan simplifies mechanism of providing agricultural subsidies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has commented on the decree to improve the process of agricultural subsidizing, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet’s press service Jan. 8.

Decree No. 518 ensures fulfillment of instructions envisaged by the relevant decree of the Azerbaijani president. The changes introduced by this decree provide for stability, sustainability and simplification of the provision of subsidies to farmers.

Previously, a separate subsidy was provided for each agricultural product, and decrees were signed for each subsidy. For example, a decree on crop production was signed, and a one-time subsidy was allocated to a farmer in the amount of 100 manat ($58.8) per hectare.

Separate decrees were also signed for livestock, beekeeping and fish breeding farms.

Tobacco growing and cotton growing, which aren’t in the first version, will be included in this list, and there will also be no need to sign a separate decree for each type of agricultural product. A single system and universal mechanisms are being created that are applicable in all relevant areas.

In accordance with the decree, a new, more stable and long-term mechanism for issuing plastic cards is being formed.

So, previously, three-year plastic cards, to which subsidies were transferred, were issued only to farmers involved in the field of crop production, including tobacco growing and cotton growing while cattle breeders did not receive such cards.

The new unified rules envisage the issuance of three-year plastic cards for them.

Farmers must appeal to the Agency for Agrarian Credit and Development under the Ministry of Agriculture instead of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture for their registration as opposed to the previous practice.

Thus, the new rules envisage the mechanisms of state support for those working in cotton growing, tobacco growing and livestock sector; strengthen the state support for agriculture; form a stable and easily predictable mechanism of state support; simplify the process of drawing up the documents for getting subsidies; give an opportunity for farmers to create a presentable business plan in connection with their activity for three years.

All this reduces the risks of investing in agricultural production, creates a favorable environment for attracting additional investments for a period of three years with the state guarantee support.

