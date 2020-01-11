Azerbaijan to present its products in Germany's international exhibition

11 January 2020 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Under the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), 11 Azerbaijani companies will participate in a traditional exhibition International Green Week that will be held in Germany’s Berlin city on January 17- 26, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

The exhibition will be held in the food, agricultural and horticultural sectors, the ministry said.

These 11 companies engaged in production of food, wines and others will demonstrate their products at a single stand named Made in Azerbaijan, a source in the ministry said.

Within the framework of exhibition, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will carry out series of meetings and discuss export issues.

Over 1,500 companies from more than 70 countries will participate in the exhibition considering the largest in Europe.

Azerbaijan will be presented for the 12th time in the exhibition.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Germans spent more money on holiday trips last year
Europe 10 January 21:14
Azerbaijani tourist companies participates in SATTE 2020 exhibition
Tourism 9 January 15:32
EU, Italy, Britain, France, Germany to discuss Libya in Brussels on Tuesday
Europe 7 January 15:56
Britain to discuss Iran crisis with France and Germany
Europe 7 January 14:37
Daimler sued for $1 billion in German court over diesel cheating
Europe 7 January 12:54
Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal
Europe 6 January 15:08
Latest
Official: Iran's Air Defense System took Ukrainian aircraft for cruise missile
Politics 15:09
Uzbekistan sees big increase in tourist inflow
Tourism 14:58
Dubai airport flights delayed, canceled due to heavy rain
Arab World 14:57
Kazakhstan overseeing implementation of various joint projects with Iran
Business 14:50
Turkey's export of cars to Azerbaijan increases
Turkey 14:50
Uzbekistan approves new investment program for 2020-2022
Business 14:35
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 14:32
Iran sending black box of crashed Ukrainian plane to France
Iran 14:28
Turkey's car exports to China down in 2019
Turkey 14:08