Can coronavirus affect consumer market stability in Azerbaijan?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

Considering the spread of the coronavirus infection in China and Iran, certain local media outlets in Azerbaijan have been puzzled whether this will affect the import of food products into Azerbaijan.

In 2019 food products worth $1.6 billion were imported into Azerbaijan, of which 2.6 percent accounted for Iran, 0.7 percent – for China, expert economist Vugar Bayramov told Trend March 2.

"The total share of these countries in the total import of food products makes up 3.3 percent," he said.

The economist noted that during the reported period, potato, persimmon, oranges, kiwi, dry fruits, fruits and pastry have been imported from Iran, and tea, caviar, chestnuts, canned peanut etc. – from China into Azerbaijan.

“The reforms on diversifying economy, creating new industrial and processing enterprises, lowering dependence on the food products import, having been implemented since 2015, favored growth of the local products share,” stressed Bayramov.

He added that the relevant public authorities continue undertaking control and monitoring measures on the consumer market, conduct respective researches on price changes.

“In my opinion, in case of revealing artificial overpricing cases the respective measures will be undertaken according to the legislation”.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 89,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in at least 65 countries.