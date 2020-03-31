Collection of mandatory health insurance contributions to begin in Azerbaijan in 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31
Trend:
The introduction of mandatory health insurance and the collection of fees from salaries will begin in 2021, Trend reports on March 31 referring to the Azerbaijani State Agency of Mandatory Health Insurance.
