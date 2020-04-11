Council for Public Control under Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus created in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11
Trend:
A Council for Public Control under Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus has been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Apr.11.
The order in this regard has been signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
