Council for Public Control under Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus created in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

Trend:

A Council for Public Control under Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus has been established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Apr. 11.

The order in this regard has been signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the order, the council has been created in the following composition of seven members, including five members of the public of the Cabinet of Ministers and two representatives of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers:

Ziyad Samadzade - Full member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Chairman of the Council of Economists;

Shafiga Mammadova - Chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan;

Farhad Badalbeyli - Rector of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli;

Garay Garaybeyli - Rector of the Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU);

Zemfira Meftahaddinova - Olympic champion, Member of the Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee;

Aydin Isayev - Deputy Head of the Department of Tax Policy and Revenues of the Office of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan - Head of the Sector;

Rasim Ismayilov - Deputy Head of the Main Financial Department of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

Board meetings are valid if two-thirds of its members are present. Decisions of the Council are taken by a simple majority vote of its members.

The council within two working days approves orders received from the relevant state bodies and state-owned legal entities (hereinafter referred to as the procuring organization) in accordance with clause 2.7 of the "Procedure for the formation, use and management of funds of the Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus," approved by order of Azerbaijan’s President dated March 19, 2020.

The procuring entity, in accordance with the requirements of the above procedure and the orders approved by the council, on the basis of procurement contracts, in compliance with the requirements of article 21 of the Law of Azerbaijan on public procurement, carries out purchases via single-source procurement method.

The council publishes information on the use of the fund’s resources twice a month on the website http://covid19fund.gov.az/en/.

The Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance are instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.