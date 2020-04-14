Azerbaijan starts using feeder vessels (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Container LLC, continues to work around the spreading coronavirus pandemic, so the operation of the feeder vessel started on April 13, Director of ADY Container LLC Natig Jafarov told reporters, Trend reports.

"This vessel with a capacity of 120 TEU (Twenty-foot equivalent unit) from Turkey will transport container cargoes to Central Asia through Azerbaijan. A feeder vessel, intended for cargo transportation through Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, will operate once a week. If the volume of cargo increases, then the vessel can be used twice a week. Along with ADY Container, the process is supported by the Port of Baku and the logistics center of Turkey," the company's director said.

At the next stage, trains will be delivered by ships from the Derince and the Mersin ports of Istanbul to the Baku port, and from there - to Central Asia, Jafarov noted.

“For now, the use of these vessels is considered a measure to reduce the negative impact of the pandemic on the freight sector. As the containerization process continues, utilization of the vessels will be systematic,” the director added.

The feeder vessel is a small-tonnage vessel capable of walking short distances between ports, usually of one basin or delivering containers from / to the loading port to an ocean vessel.