Azerbaijan's Economy Minister: Hygiene rules should systematically be followed at workplaces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

Trend:

Hygiene rules should systematically be followed at workplaces in Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers at the Baku Business Center on April 25.

According to the minister, disinfection should be carried out at workplaces.

”Preference should be given to online trading, workers should wear masks in shopping facilities. After the resumption of cafes and restaurants' activities, the distance between the tables in the service halls should be observed.

Jabbarov said that workers should gradually return to jobs.