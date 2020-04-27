Foreign currency exchange rate in Uzbekistan to change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new rates of foreign currencies, which will be in force since April 28, Trend reports referring to the bank's message.

According to the provided data, the US dollar fell by seven soum to 10,130 soum, euro fell by 65 soum to 10,961 soum, while the ruble fell by one soum to 136 soum.

The rates are set without the Central Bank's obligation to buy or sell the currency at this rate.

On April 15, the US dollar rose by 427 soums to 10,121 soum, the euro rose by 512 soum to 11,111 soum, the ruble rose by seven soum to 139 soum.

In addition, on April 20, the President of Central Bank of Uzbekistan Mamarizo Nurmuratov, said there will be no shortage of foreign currency in Uzbekistan because the Central Bank received $200 million in advance from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

It was reported that the Central Bank intends to bring an additional $400 million May 5 on the basis of requests from banks.

According to the head of the Central Bank, the currency position (the ratio of the bank's claims and liabilities in foreign currency) in US dollars is set at 10 percent, and for all foreign currencies - 15 percent.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini