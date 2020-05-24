China state planner confident consumption to show improvement in May
Chinese consumption will show signs of improvement in May as new forms of consumption such as e-commerce are encouraged, the state economic planner said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Consumption has been hit hard by the new coronavirus, but data in April showed that with the epidemic under control, prospects for growth in consumption are stabilising, Ning Jizhe, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters at a briefing.