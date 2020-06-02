Finance minister: Negative effects of quarantine on Azerbaijan's economy were inevitable

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev- Trend:

The negative effects of the quarantine regime on the economy of Azerbaijan were inevitable, said Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the discussion of the issue on the implementation of the state budget for 2019 at the meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

-->

"Analyzing is currently underway. At the moment, we are not hurry, we are waiting. The quarantine was on for some time, so its negative effects were inevitable. However, following the quarantine, other processes in the country started occurring," said the minister.

He also said that as of now, information is being accumulated and will be presented at a later stage.