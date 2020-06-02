Finance minister: Negative effects of quarantine on Azerbaijan's economy were inevitable

Economy 2 June 2020 16:21 (UTC+04:00)
Finance minister: Negative effects of quarantine on Azerbaijan's economy were inevitable

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev- Trend:

The negative effects of the quarantine regime on the economy of Azerbaijan were inevitable, said Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the discussion of the issue on the implementation of the state budget for 2019 at the meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

-->

"Analyzing is currently underway. At the moment, we are not hurry, we are waiting. The quarantine was on for some time, so its negative effects were inevitable. However, following the quarantine, other processes in the country started occurring," said the minister.

He also said that as of now, information is being accumulated and will be presented at a later stage.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
CISCO conducting consultations on participation in big innovative projects in Azerbaijan (Interview)
CISCO conducting consultations on participation in big innovative projects in Azerbaijan (Interview)
Payments via foreign bank cards from Jan. through Apr. 2020 drop in Azerbaijan
Payments via foreign bank cards from Jan. through Apr. 2020 drop in Azerbaijan
Uzbekistan's internet improves during COVID-19 pandemic
Uzbekistan's internet improves during COVID-19 pandemic
Loading Bars
Latest
CISCO conducting consultations on participation in big innovative projects in Azerbaijan (Interview) Economy 17:31
Renewable electricity proves to cheapest as improving technologies leads to price drop Oil&Gas 17:29
Kulevi oil terminal: Anticorrosion works completed at several facilities Oil&Gas 17:24
Azerbaijani minister: Financially, some state-owned companies aren't stable Business 17:16
Iran's President urges companies involved in Justice Shares sale to ensure transparency Iran 17:14
COVID-19-led digitalization to change how businesses operate and consumers live Business 17:11
PM Modi Holds Highest 'Approval Rating' Among World Leaders Handling the Pandemic: Report Other News 17:10
Turkey-China trade turnover downgrades Turkey 17:05
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Sigorta company offers free consultations of psychologist, pediatrician Economy 17:02
Georgia installs solar panels in over 80 villages Oil&Gas 16:49
Work on commissioning of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line in Georgia continues Transport 16:47
Turkmenistan talks laying power transmission line alongside TAP pipeline Oil&Gas 16:45
Tender to build schools, kindergartens opens in Turkmenistan's Balkan region Tenders 16:29
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender fortesting of lab equipment Tenders 16:28
Turkish ministry allows industrial company to participate in BOTAS tenders Turkey 16:26
Finance minister: Negative effects of quarantine on Azerbaijan's economy were inevitable Economy 16:21
China approves $20 billion mega petchem complex in Shandong oil hub Other News 16:05
FAO, WFP to jointly support Kyrgyz rural families to combat COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan 16:02
Volume of ethanol handled via Turkish ports from Jan. through Apr. 2020 disclosed Turkey 15:57
Turkey's export to EU from Jan. through Apr. 2020 shrinks Turkey 15:48
EBRD eyeing optimizing debt maturity profile of Kazakhstan's Eastcomtrans Business 15:39
Uzbek enterprise starts construction of modern residential complex Construction 15:37
Azerbaijani finance minister: No problems with fulfillment of state budget for 2020 Finance 15:36
Uzbekistan to sell state share in major chemical enterprise Finance 15:30
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for procurement of panoramic mirrors Tenders 15:25
Iran's Plan & Budget Organization talks unemployment rate in country Business 15:25
China's Wuhan finds no new COVID cases, 300 asymptomatics in tests Other News 15:20
Azerbaijan discloses data on oil, gas sectors trade turnover Oil&Gas 15:17
Azerbaijan imposes new rules for visitors of malls Society 15:15
Georgia taking measures to support winemaking sector Business 15:07
Azerbaijan sees growth in fruit, vegetable exports Business 15:01
Azerbaijan starts exporting persimmon to UAE Business 14:59
Iran has sufficient foreign currency reserves - CBI Business 14:52
Trade turnover between Turkey, Uzbekistan plunges by over half in April 2020 Turkey 14:50
Turkey reveals volume of fuel oil handled via local ports from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Turkey 14:45
Azerbaijan discloses info on 'Single Window' exports Business 14:44
EBRD to support distribution network enlargement of Kazakhstan's beverage producer Business 14:37
Volume of problem loans shrinks in Azerbaijan Finance 14:36
Sales volumes stabilize in Azerbaijani foreign exchange market Economy 14:36
Russia's Penoplex to increase thermal insulation polymers production in Uzbekistan Construction 14:31
Turkmenistan to increase capacity of its energy sector Oil&Gas 14:29
ADB supporting business restructuring of Kazakhstan’s largest power generation company Oil&Gas 14:24
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts amendment on fines for not wearing masks Society 14:21
Kazakhstan’s Aktau seaport to buy welding equipment spare parts via tender Tenders 14:20
Kazakh-Turkish JV opens tender to buy spare parts for pumps Tenders 14:20
Turkmen officials talk progress of agricultural work in country Turkmenistan 14:07
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 2 Iran 13:56
Turkmenistan’s Akhal region to increase potato production Turkmenistan 13:54
Volume of cargo handled in Georgian ports of Kulevi, Supsa increases Transport 13:47
Azerbaijani oil price shows increase Oil&Gas 13:42
UK records almost 62,000 excess deaths during pandemic Europe 13:42
Payments via foreign bank cards from Jan. through Apr. 2020 drop in Azerbaijan ICT 13:40
Hong Kong to extend restrictions on foreign visitors by three months Other News 13:39
Qatar Petroleum's $19 billion LNG vessel order boon for South Korean shipbuilders Other News 13:38
State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan reveals data on VAT refund to enterprises Finance 13:32
Kazakhstan eyeing cargo transportation increase to Black Sea ports Transport 13:32
Azerbaijan to open state borders with neighboring countries first Society 13:28
Volume of dolomite handled via Turkish ports from Jan. through Apr. 2020 disclosed Turkey 13:18
Georgia sees decrease in volume of cargo handled at international airports Transport 13:17
Azerbaijan sees growth in money supply Finance 13:15
BP’s 5-year performance data in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:14
Georgian government predicts GDP growth in long term Business 13:09
Azerbaijani MP condemns Canadian Parliament Politics 12:59
Azerbaijani Insurance Fund talks insurers involved in forming management company Economy 12:58
BP Azerbaijan maintains injection efficiency of produced water at maximum level Oil&Gas 12:55
Uzbekistan plans to establish world's largest lavender plantation Business 12:48
Turkey talks bentonite shipment through its ports Turkey 12:41
Uzbekistan sells its share in Kafolat Insurance Company Finance 12:35
BP reduces hazardous, non-hazardous waste generation in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:24
Georgia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:21
Uzbekistan's internet improves during COVID-19 pandemic ICT 12:19
Kazakhstan's only lowcoster expands its route map Transport 12:17
Azerbaijani PMD Group talks development of regional project Economy 12:15
Kazakhstan increases export of goods from Switzerland Finance 12:14
Cargo transshipment from Bulgaria via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 12:13
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via its ports from Egypt Turkey 12:12
Azerbaijan's TOP-10 state-owned companies for export volumes Business 12:09
Russia's Aeroflot first-quarter loss widens as traffic slumps Russia 11:59
TOP-10 Azerbaijani private companies for non-oil export Azerbaijan 11:53
BP’s gross GHG emissions up in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:48
French economy will contract 11% in 2020 Europe 11:45
German International Cooperation Agency funding ecotourism project in Uzbekistan Finance 11:41
Turkey reveals data on cargo port movement from Russia Turkey 11:38
Azerbaijani company talks ongoing reconstruction of large facility in Baku Construction 11:36
Extension of OPEC+ cut could tip market into deficit Oil&Gas 11:18
Turkmenistan participates in UNWTO-led discussion on fighting COVID-19 Turkmenistan 11:11
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds auction, attracts bank funds Finance 11:07
Uzbekistan's Fergana Airport resumes international shipping Transport 11:05
JP Morgan: Return of curtailed production to place near-term pressure on oil price Oil&Gas 11:00
Kazakhstan working on resuming flights to Azerbaijan Transport 11:00
Turkmenistan, Ukraine discuss co-op prospects in trade, economic sphere Turkmenistan 10:59
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender on equipment repair services Tenders 10:52
Oil loading at CPC's marine terminal up in May 2020 Oil&Gas 10:51
Azerbaijani analysts: Growing expectations for rising oil demand driving up Brent prices Finance 10:32
Gasoline, diesel prices up in Kazakhstan Business 10:27
Gold price declines in Azerbaijan on June 2 Finance 10:26
Uzbekneftegaz increases gas condensate production in Bukhara Region Oil&Gas 10:11
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 2 Finance 10:10
COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan surpass 3,660 Uzbekistan 10:07
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:51
All news