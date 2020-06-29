Euro exchange rate up in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be valid from June 30, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The report said the US dollar price rose to 10,173 soum, euro rose to 11,411 soum, and Russian ruble rose to 145 soum.

According to the head of the Central Bank, the currency position (the ratio of the bank's claims and liabilities in foreign currency) in US dollars is set at 10 percent, and for all other foreign currencies - 15 percent.

The Central Bank's basic inflation forecast for the end of 2020 has been revised downward from 12-13.5 percent to 11-12.5 percent.

The bank noted that by the end of the first half of the year, it is expected to gradually exhaust the effects of the April exchange rate adjustment to external conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic on the price level.

