Dhabeji SEZ under CPEC to open new vistas of prosperity for Pakistan

The Dhabeji special economic zone (SEZ) to be established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the southern Sindh province will bring progress in the area, the Sindh Economic Zones Management Company said on Thursdayç Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Dhabeji SEZ would open new vistas of development and prosperity in Sindh by starting economic activities and creating a large number of employment opportunities for people," the company tweeted.

The SEZ is one of the nine such zones scheduled to be established under the framework of CPEC to initiate and facilitate industrialization in the country.

Pakistan's board of investment said earlier in a report that the country's exports are likely to get a boost with the initiation of the industrialization phase in the SEZs.