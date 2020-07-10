Uzbekistan willing to go ahead with signing partnership agreement with EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The fifth round of negotiations between Uzbekistan and EU on the draft partnership and cooperation agreements (PCA) was held via videoconference in July 10, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

Uzbekistan’s delegation were headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Sherzod Asadov, while European side was represented by Deputy Managing Director of the European External Action Service for Europe and Central Asia Luc Devigne.

“During the talks, the sides noted a significant intensification of contacts at the highest levels between Uzbekistan and the EU, as well as the EU member states,” the message said.

During negotiations, the sides considered the schedule of upcoming events at various levels scheduled for the second half of 2020.

“The two sides noted the progress made in the negotiations process and expressed willingness to accelerate the agreement on PCA, the signing of which will expand political, trade-economic and investment interaction between Uzbekistan and EU member nations,” the message said.

