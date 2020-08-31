Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations are strengthening year by year - ambassador (INTERVIEW)

Economy 31 August 2020 08:01 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations are strengthening year by year - ambassador (INTERVIEW)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations have characteristics of a strategic partnership, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov told Trend in an interview.

"Undoubtedly, the basis of such a high level of relations is a close and trusting dialogue between the leaders of our countries. It is gratifying that recently both sides have witnessed the growth of bilateral relations in all directions, including trade and economic sphere," stressed Ashrafkhanov.

As an example, in 2019 trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan increased by 55.7 percent to $73.4 million.

"No less important is the fact that despite the current crisis phenomena in the global economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic, trade and economic relations between our countries continue to demonstrate positive growth dynamics," he stated.

In the first half of 2020, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan increased by 77.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, to $47.5 million.

Ambassador Ashrafkhanov stressed that these figures do not reflect the full potential of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

He also emphasized that both sides are making purposeful efforts to further increase mutual trade turnover.

"For example, during the period from June 9 through June 12, 2020, sides held the Made in Uzbekistan Online business forum, with the participation of representatives of official and business circles of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan," Ashrafkhanov said.

During this event, representatives of Azerbaijan were able to get acquainted with a wide range of Uzbek products in various directions, including agricultural, textile, electrical, automotive, and mining industries.

"The results of the business forum exceeded our expectations. Thus, more than 50 Uzbek producers of export-oriented products established contacts with representatives of more than 100 Azerbaijani companies," said the ambassador.

In this regard, the sides initiated a highly specialized 'Made in Uzbekistan' Textile online business forum in the period from August 25 through August 27, 2020.

Ashrafkhanov said the program of this event envisages intensive B2B meetings.

"In particular, 30 Uzbek producers of export-oriented textile products will have a unique opportunity to establish contacts with buyers, distributors, specialists of sewing enterprises, ateliers, representatives of retail chains, as well as potential investors from Azerbaijan," noted Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov.

"I am confident that this forum will be a milestone event in strengthening and further developing Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations" stated the ambassador.

He also stressed that transportation routes from Central Asia through the Caspian Sea and further through the Caucasus are becoming especially

"In this regard, the widespread use of the Trans-Caucasus Transport Corridor for the transportation of increasing volumes of export-import cargo is in the interests of our states. We also believe that the transport corridor Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, as well as the commissioning of the Baku International Port, establishes new routes to international markets. In this context, we are grateful that the Azerbaijani side is making an effort to form transport corridors and necessary infrastructure," stressed Ashrafkhanov.

Ashrafkhanov noted that at present, the Uzbek side is carefully analyzing the possibilities of increasing its cargo flow through these corridors and an active negotiation process between the involved structures of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan is underway.

"Recently we have been promoting interregional cooperation, taking into account its important role in bringing our brotherly countries and people together. In this context, we are satisfied with the announcement of Rishtan and Ismayilli as sister cities in 2018. Last year's visit of the delegation of the Bukhara region to Lankaran city, as well as to Lerik, Astara and Masalli districts of Azerbaijan was a continuation of our activities in this direction," said the ambassador.

He also added that sides will start working on further expansion of interregional cooperation soon.

According to the ambassador, the Uzbek side is pleased that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have shown great interest in Uzbekistan, given the large-scale transformations taking place in the country.

"As you know, under the leadership of President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, special attention is paid to the creation of a favorable business environment for foreign investors interested in realization of their projects in our country. At the present stage in Uzbekistan has one of the most favorable conditions for investments and starting a business," stated Ashrafkhanov.

He also added that these conditions are not just the result of economic liberalization but also sign of professionalism and perseverance of Uzbek people

As he said, currently seven projects worth about $80 million are being implemented in Andijan, Bukhara, Kashkadarya, Syrdarya, and Fergana regions of Uzbekistan, as well as in Tashkent city in cooperation with Azerbaijani Embassy.

At the same time, several other investment projects are under consideration, which covers sectors such as construction, agriculture, energy, IT, food, and others.

"In turn, I would like to note that the Uzbek side does not ignore the large-scale transformations taking place in brotherly Azerbaijan. To date, Uzbek companies have shown interest in different spheres of Azerbaijani economy such as car manufacturing, agriculture, IT, textiles industry, electrical engineering, and others," said ambassador Ashrafkhanov.

According to him some 195 enterprises with participation of Azerbaijani capital are operating in Uzbekistan, 69 of them are joint ventures and the rest of them are operating with 100 percent of Azerbaijani capital.

Moreover, as he said, some 19 new enterprises with participation of the Azerbaijani capital were created in Uzbekistan in the first half of 2020.

"Their main spheres of activity are trade, mechanical engineering and metal processing, finance, and insurance, real estate operations, energy, services, production and repair of jewelry, food industry, light industry. I will also note that we have not only manufacturing companies, but also high-tech companies engaged in artificial intelligence, informatization, e-government, etc.," said ambassador Ashrafkhanov.

"Taking into account the intensification of trade-economic and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, we hope that the number of joint ventures will continue to increase," stated the ambassador.

Ashrafkhanov also noted that the development of cooperation in tourism is no less a priority in the Uzbek agenda.

Uzbekistan has 7,300 cultural heritage sites in the country, which makes over 90 percent of all historical monuments in the region. More than 500 of them are included in tourist routes. Among the main pearls are monuments in Bukhara, Samarkand, Khiva, and Shahrisabz.

"Over the past four years, at the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan has been implementing large-scale reforms in all spheres of life, including tourism, which has been identified as a priority and strategic sector of the economy. As part of this activity, active measures are being taken to improve the tourism potential, including the promotion of pilgrimage tourism, as well as provide many benefits and incentives for market participants," said ambassador Ashrafkhanov.

He noted the increased dynamics of tourist flow from Azerbaijan as well, and according to him, it increases annually by almost 20 percent.

"It is pleasant to note that contacts between administrations of tourism of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have recently become more frequent, within the framework of which the agreement on promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation in this direction was reached. Important in this context is the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in July 2019 in Baku on education and science between the Silk Road International University of Tourism and the Azerbaijan University of Tourism and Management," said the Ambassador.

On August 25, 2020, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan held an event to mark the 22nd anniversary of Uzbek diplomatic mission in Baku. The event was attended by diplomats of the Embassy (including Ambassador Ashrafkhanov himself), employees of representative offices of Uzbekistan Airways JSC, and UzAuto Motors JSC in Azerbaijan, citizens of Uzbekistan living in Baku, as well as representatives of local media.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day
Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day
Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day
Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day
Uzbekistan Railways receives electric locomotives from Russia's Transmashholding
Uzbekistan Railways receives electric locomotives from Russia's Transmashholding
Loading Bars
Latest
Trump told Abe he was Japan's greatest prime minister US 08:37
Turkey records 42 deaths, over 1,400 COVID-19 cases Turkey 08:18
Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations are strengthening year by year - ambassador (INTERVIEW) Economy 08:01
Vienna to host JCPOA joint commission on Sept. 1 Nuclear Program 08:00
Kazakhstan added 111 new COVID-19 cases over past day Kazakhstan 07:33
China launches anti-subsidy investigation into some Australian wine imports Other News 06:45
Egypt records 230 new COVID-19 cases, tally hits 98,727 Arab World 05:43
One person dead, five wounded in Chicago shooting US 04:41
Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 03:54
Greece's confirmed COVID-19 cases top 10,000 Europe 02:14
Saudi-led coalition says intercepts bomb-laden Houthi drone Arab World 00:52
27 years pass since Azerbaijani Gubadli district's occupation by Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:17
Turkey to kickstart 1st space trials of liquid-propellant rocket engine technology Turkey 30 August 23:58
Kyrgyzstan opens borders for Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 30 August 23:44
Azerbaijan’s Muganbank talks about benefits and conditions of MuganHub project Finance 30 August 23:19
Export of Turkish cars to Iran drops Business 30 August 23:11
Mexican airline Interjet to boost domestic flights Other News 30 August 22:52
Iran talks statistics of trade turnover for fifth month Business 30 August 22:11
Kazakhstan actively imports grains and legumes from Turkey Business 30 August 21:46
Pakistan, Afghanistan to hold bilateral talks Other News 30 August 21:44
Lithuania's participation in Azerbaijan’s total export volume increases Business 30 August 21:41
Kazakhstan’s import of chemical products from Turkey surges Business 30 August 21:34
Smart traffic lights to improve traffic incidence response time, reduce air pollution in Tbilisi Georgia 30 August 21:19
China imported less leather goods from Turkey from January through July 2020 Business 30 August 21:11
Liberal alliance wins snap municipal election in Riga Europe 30 August 20:05
Volume of foreign investment in Iran's Kermanshah Province announced Finance 30 August 19:27
Number of debit cards in Azerbaijan rises Finance 30 August 19:15
Turkey to gain great leverage in gas trade following Black Sea discovery Oil&Gas 30 August 19:10
A personal security guard of the Chairman of the Parliament has tested positive for coronavirus Georgia 30 August 19:08
Rouhani urges health min. to provide coronavirus vaccine Society 30 August 19:04
Uzbekistan may resume regular flights to Kazakhstan Transport 30 August 18:52
8 killed as heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in India's Madhya Pradesh Other News 30 August 18:17
Azerbaijan confirms 127 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 30 August 17:39
Sudan calls for raising Ethiopian Nile dam talks to level of head of state Other News 30 August 17:29
Iran discloses number of facilities commissioned in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 30 August 16:53
From growth data to new economic road map, busy September awaits Turkey Economy 30 August 16:47
Around 740 tons of grapes processed during the 2020 grape harvest Business 30 August 16:45
Kazakhstan records 543 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 2 deaths Kazakhstan 30 August 16:45
Precious metals continue to rise in price in Azerbaijan (REVIEW) Finance 30 August 16:09
Colombian gov't set to offer loan to save Avianca Airlines Transport 30 August 16:06
Euro continues to rise in price against manat (REVIEW) Finance 30 August 15:31
Iran's import of Turkey-made electrical goods from January through July 2020 down Business 30 August 15:30
Wizz Air to cut flights as Hungary closes borders to foreigners Transport 30 August 15:19
Uzbekistan’s coronavirus cases top 41,000 Uzbekistan 30 August 14:37
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 30 Society 30 August 14:37
Turkey sees plunge in number of French tourists in 1H2020 Turkey 30 August 14:36
Out of 7 new coronavirus cases, 2 recorded in Batumi Georgia 30 August 13:35
Azerbaijani oil prices rise again Finance 30 August 13:28
Iranian parliamentarian: Committee should be set up to fight sanctions Politics 30 August 13:27
Israel hopes for Washington signing ceremony on UAE deal by mid-September Israel 30 August 13:16
Kazakh President extends congratulations on Constitution Day Kazakhstan 30 August 12:25
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Poland expanding Business 30 August 12:22
Iran, Austria review security, law enforcement coop. Politics 30 August 12:12
Tourists, locals head to beaches as temperature hits high in Antalya Turkey 30 August 12:09
Indonesia drive-in concert delivers live music as coronavirus rages Other News 30 August 11:39
Iran reveals details of imports for July 2020 Business 30 August 11:35
Japan's Suga hopes to succeed PM Abe, race heats up - media Other News 30 August 10:48
Kyrgyzstan reports 108 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 30 August 10:13
Georgia’s defence forces receive brand new ambulances Georgia 30 August 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 28 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 August 09:54
CBİ: US lawsuit to seize Iran's assets in Germany doomed to failure Iran 30 August 09:51
Turkey expects EU to adopt fair stance amid rising tension in East Med Turkey 30 August 09:15
OSCE praises reformation measures taken by Uzbekistan (INTERVIEW) Economy 30 August 08:41
One thousand villages to have high-quality internet within the framework of WB project Georgia 30 August 08:08
Iranian support for Iraqi government ‘unconditional’ Iran 30 August 08:01
Kyrgyzstan receives oxygen concentrators from overseas agencies of country Kyrgyzstan 30 August 07:39
Brazil to extend coronavirus economic aid on Tuesday, official says Other News 30 August 07:26
Argentina confirms 401,239 cases, 8,353 deaths from COVID-19 in total Other News 30 August 06:29
Costa Rica requests $1.75 bln worth of aid from IMF World 30 August 05:27
Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 30 August 04:32
Sudan calls for raising Ethiopian Nile dam talks to level of head of state World 30 August 03:50
Schools in India to remain shut through September due to COVID-19 Other News 30 August 02:23
Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties, police sources say World 30 August 01:11
Iraq reports highest 4,146 daily COVID-19 recoveries Arab World 30 August 00:21
UNCTAD talks its forecast for investment in Turkmenistan Finance 29 August 23:31
Iran's Karoon Oil & Gas Production Company reveals value of purchased equipment Oil&Gas 29 August 23:18
Restrictions on weddings tightened in Istanbul amid rising COVID-19 cases Turkey 29 August 22:42
Out of 7 new COVID-19 cases, source of infection into 2 cases is unknown Georgia 29 August 22:40
Berlin police arrest 300, disband protest against coronavirus curbs Europe 29 August 22:38
Extraction of Iran's Karoon Oil & Gas Production Company increases Oil&Gas 29 August 21:56
Colombia reports 8,498 new COVID-19 cases Other News 29 August 21:46
Iran expands oil, gas extraction from joint fields Oil&Gas 29 August 21:01
Uzbek electrical equipment manufacturer expand its exports Business 29 August 20:57
UAE sends third medical aid plane to Kazakhstan in fight against COVID-19 Kazakhstan 29 August 20:52
Turkey's virus cases may decline in late September if people comply with measures Turkey 29 August 20:41
S&P’s leaves Georgia’s sovereign credit rating unchanged at BB Georgia 29 August 20:32
Azerbaijan's Azersu names winners of tenders within German KfW 's co-funded projects Business 29 August 20:32
Iran, Italy discuss expansion of ties Iran 29 August 19:53
Georgia has great opportunity to invest in Japanese business Business 29 August 18:40
Foreign demand on Turkish leather products reduces Turkey 29 August 18:40
Kazakhstan, Slovenia trade down amid COVID-19 Business 29 August 18:40
Thousands protest in Mauritius over dead dolphins, demand resignations World 29 August 18:21
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Kyrgyzstan Politics 29 August 17:43
Chairman of SAFMAR Group congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 29 August 17:39
Member of Russian State Duma congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 29 August 17:36
Unfinished enterprises being restored in Iran Construction 29 August 17:34
Governor of Russia's Astrakhan Region congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 29 August 17:30
Chairperson of Interstate Aviation Committee congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 29 August 17:30
President of ARETI congratulates first VP of Azerbaijan Politics 29 August 17:25
Azerbaijan confirms 115 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 29 August 17:20
All news