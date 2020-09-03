Azerbaijani minister of economy, WB regional director for South Caucasus hold talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov talked to a delegation led by World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus via videoconference, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend on Sept. 3.

While congratulating World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan Sarah Michael on her new appointment, Jabbarov expressed confidence that the mutual cooperation will be successful.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the relations with the World Bank. Currently, four credit projects and 18 technical assistance projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan.

The support which is rendered by the World Bank to minimize the problems caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the socio-economic impact of the pandemic is greatly assessed.

During the meeting held in July 2020 President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde discussed the expansion of cooperation in a number of spheres.

While sharing his vision of the country's development priorities in the short and medium term, Jabbarov informed the meeting participants about the economic reforms and structural changes, the measures to diversify the economy, develop the non-oil sector and improve competitiveness.

In turn, Molineus stressed that the reforms which are carried out in Azerbaijan are supported by the bank, and he is ready to exchange experience in a number of spheres.

The spheres for developing the cooperation with the World Bank and the issues of supporting the reforms were also discussed at the meeting.