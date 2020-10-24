Loans of dead servicemen and persons affected by hostilities to be repaid in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24

Trend:

In these historical days, the banking community of Azerbaijan is next to the army and the state, Trend reports on Saturday with reference to the Public Union "Association of Banks of Azerbaijan".

In order to support the military personnel and citizens who suffered as a result of the Armenian provocation, on the recommendation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the banks that are members of the Association unanimously adopted the following decisions:

- Consumer loans of servicemen who died in the battles for the liberation of the occupied lands, interest accrued on them and other payments will be fully repaid.