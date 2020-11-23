Powers of SME Development Agency of Azerbaijan enhanced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the order 'On ensuring the activities of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Business of Azerbaijan', Trend reports.

This amendment enhanced the powers of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the issuance of normative documents in cases and in the procedure provided for by regulatory legal acts is also included in the list of the agency's responsibilities.