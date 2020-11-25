Cable TV operators ready for full deployment in liberated Azerbaijani territories

Economy 25 November 2020 16:01 (UTC+04:00)
Cable TV operators ready for full deployment in liberated Azerbaijani territories
Israel reports 798 new COVID-19 cases, 330,796 in total
Israel reports 798 new COVID-19 cases, 330,796 in total
El Al to launch Tel Aviv - Dubai flights next month
El Al to launch Tel Aviv - Dubai flights next month
Israel's Netanyahu says will visit Bahrain soon
Israel's Netanyahu says will visit Bahrain soon
Latest
Georgian-produced ski equipment to be exported to Europe Business 16:44
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Italy year-on-year Business 16:39
Volume of goods released from Iran’s customs checkpoints announced Business 16:38
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of instrumentation Tenders 16:32
Investments in Iran’s Kerman Province increase Finance 16:28
Azerbaijani refugees from Kalbajar visit Martyrs Alley (PHOTO) Society 16:24
FM talks on possible Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty to French Le Point Politics 16:16
Azerbaijan shows new footage of Azerbaijani army units entering Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:13
Armenia must answer for war crimes - Azerbaijani FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:13
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 16:08
Uzbekistan eyes to maintain macroeconomic stability in 2021 Uzbekistan 16:06
Volume of loans issued by commercial banks down in Georgia Finance 16:05
Cable TV operators ready for full deployment in liberated Azerbaijani territories Economy 16:01
Activities of private sector in Iran can put end to economic problems - analyst Finance 15:59
Georgia increases export of precious metal ores and concentrates Business 15:52
During Karabakh hostilities, Turkey responded to political pressure exerted on Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 15:49
Oil shrugs off U.S. inventory gain helped by vaccine hopes Oil&Gas 15:45
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgian banking sector down Finance 15:30
Return of Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan has not only important political but also economic significance - Georgian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:29
Number of bank accounts registered in Nakhchivan over 10M2020 unveiled Finance 15:24
Azerbaijan's gold company reveals profits Business 15:22
Two facilities in Iran’s oil sector to be put into operation Oil&Gas 15:20
Baku residents hold rally celebrating Kalbajar's liberation (PHOTOS) Society 15:18
Georgia reveals data on persimmons and caraway seeds exports Business 15:10
Turkmenistan’s growth model relies on large-scale public investments - IMF Finance 15:10
Four dead as migrant boat capsizes off Canary Islands, more missing Europe 15:09
Kazakhstan’s joining UPOV could help improve lives, provide for economic dev't Business 15:09
SOCAR reveals volume of transshipment through Kulevi terminal Oil&Gas 15:01
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Kalbajar (PHOTO) Politics 14:57
Cargo handling at Kazakhstan's Aktau seaport decreases over 10M2020 Transport 14:56
Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic increases Business 14:49
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 25 Society 14:44
Life insurance in Azerbaijan occupies about half of all insurance fees - association Finance 14:42
SOCAR and LUKOIL eye expanding co-op Economy 14:42
Baku Stock Exchange hosts auction for CBA's short-term notes Finance 14:40
Concerns of some OSCE MG co-chairing countries don't matter - Erdogan Politics 14:39
Kazakhstan boosts passenger cars manufacturing within 10M2020 Business 14:28
Turkmen IT company to create first online platform of Union of Industrialists, Entrepreneurs ICT 14:28
Azerbaijan to export medical masks to Russia and Germany Business 14:26
UNESCO to take part in protection of cultural, religious heritage in Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:25
Iran says ready to return to Jan 20, 2017 Politics 14:24
Iran talks banking obstacles Finance 14:21
Azerbaijan disclose data on investments in local renewable energy projects Oil&Gas 14:14
Iran prevented release of German home appliances from customs Business 14:12
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy spare equipment parts Tenders 14:07
Turkmen company provides domestic market with products made of polyethylene Business 14:06
Production of agricultural products increases in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Business 14:06
Azerbaijani soldiers created conditions for Armenian population to leave village in Aghdam - president Politics 14:05
Iran reveals data on new enterprises in free trade zones Finance 14:05
Pashinyan, where did you sign the act of capitulation? - President Aliyev Politics 14:03
When Pashinyan put forward seven conditions to us, I said: I have only one condition: get out of our land - President Aliyev Politics 14:01
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reveals data on GDP Finance 14:00
Amount of loans issued for agricultural machinery in Iran spikes Business 13:57
Those who want to accuse us of something should first of all look in mirror - President Aliyev Politics 13:55
When we drove enemy out of Shusha, it destroyed water line feeding city - President Aliyev Politics 13:50
Global LNG prices expected to strengthen in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:49
Armenians had made maps of “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, where are those maps? - President Aliyev Politics 13:46
Kazakhstan's 10M2020 import of Turkish leather products declines Turkey 13:30
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:30
All damage will be calculated with participation of int'l experts - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:29
Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $48 per barrel Finance 13:28
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy accumulator batteries via tender Tenders 13:26
Preliminary instructions have already been given for restoration of railway to Nakhchivan - President Aliyev Politics 13:25
We have destroyed Armenian fascism - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:23
We will restore Kalbajar, let no-one have any doubts about that - President Aliyev Politics 13:22
Armenian “historians” and fraudsters Armenianized ancient Albanian churches - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:19
When I was in Aghdam, I could not find single safe building - President Aliyev Politics 13:17
Uzbekistan discloses tasks for service sector dev’t Uzbekistan 13:15
Iran considering extraterrestrial farming in Azerbaijan Business 13:11
Export of leather goods from Turkey to France down Turkey 12:55
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Finance to provide Uzbek banks with funds for family entrepreneurship dev’t Finance 12:50
If Heydar Aliyev had not come to power in 1993, Azerbaijan would have lost its statehood in general - president Politics 12:48
Main culprit in occupation of our lands is Popular Front of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 12:43
Demand for Turkish clothing on Georgian market edges up in October Turkey 12:41
Georgian Basis Company to negotiate with Turkey and African countries for export Business 12:41
Italian companies interested in restoration work on Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Economy 12:32
Azerbaijan lowers consumer spending indicators in 3Q2020 Finance 12:31
Azerbaijan reveals state budget expenditures for 3Q2020 Finance 12:31
President Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Kalbajar's liberation from occupation Politics 12:26
Iran's Lordegan Company declares revenues Oil&Gas 12:16
Iran slightly raises electrical goods import from Turkey in 10M2020 Turkey 12:10
Details on Enguri HPP rehabilitation process in Georgia unveiled Oil&Gas 12:09
Scientist talks Azerbaijani toponyms appropriated by Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:05
Procedure for quarterly payment of VAT in Uzbekistan stays unchanged Uzbekistan 12:04
Georgia reports 3,071 new coronavirus cases, 3,366 recoveries Georgia 12:04
Rate of urea production doubled in Turkmenistan Business 12:01
Late-planting potatoes being harvested in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region Business 11:47
Building materials import in Uzbekistan down Uzbekistan 11:46
Switzerland sees potential in strengthening ties with Azerbaijan in renewable energy Oil&Gas 11:46
Gas production in Iran grows Oil&Gas 11:44
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts up medium-term bonds for auction Finance 11:42
Azerbaijan sends samples of local tobacco to Brazil, Germany Business 11:40
Azerbaijan fulfilled UN's resolution by entering Kalbajar- speaker Politics 11:39
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation (PHOTO) Politics 11:34
Hybrid cars gaining popularity in Azerbaijan - Toyota Center Baku Economy 11:24
Kazakh soft drinks manufacturer eyes building plant in Uzbekistan Business 11:11
Equinor, SOCAR work on detailing possible development solution for Karabagh project Oil&Gas 11:11
Azerbaijan shares satellite images of liberated Kalbajar district (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:09
Cargo shipments in containers through Port of Baku up Transport 11:01
Ukrainian Bees Airline plans to launch flights to Georgian Batumi Transport 11:01
All news