Azerbaijan to allow some activities during COVID-related quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

Some activities and services will be allowed in Azerbaijan during the COVID-19-related tightened quarantine from December 14, 2020 till January 18, 2021, a source in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Due to increase in coronavirus infections, Azerbaijan is strengthening measures across the country, to curb further spread of the disease.

The list of allowed activities and services is presented as below:

Public health and social sphere:

• Research and laboratory services;

• Services in hospitals, clinics and other medical institutions;

• Veterinary services;

• Production of medical equipment, drugs and medical supplies;

• Social services;

• Nursing services for people with intellectual disabilities and those in need of special care.

Infrastructure sphere:

• Utility services (water supply and sewage, gas supply, heating, energy distribution, household waste collection and disposal);

• Electricity generation and supply;

• Land reclamation and water management;

• Communication services;

Transport and logistics:

• Freight transportation by railway, road, sea and air;

Services of railways, shipping companies, ports and highways;

Logistics services;

Public transport and taxi services.

Main types of production:

Defense industry products; activities in the automotive industry;

Production of oil equipment and installations;

Production of foods and raw materials for them, procurement, delivery, storage and wholesale of food products;

Production of daily care and hygiene products;

Chemical production;

Production and processing of agricultural products, including the activities of farms;

Farming and harvesting;

Production, processing, storage and sale of oil and gas;

Transportation of oil and gas through pipelines;

Activities in the metallurgical industry;

Production and repair of construction and household equipment;

Engineering and design services;

Construction and repair of buildings and structures for civil and industrial purposes, roads;

Production of packaging products;

Production of stone, metal and wood products; furniture production and repair;

Slaughter of livestock.

Retail and wholesale:

Points of sale of food products (shops, supermarkets); pharmacies;

Gas filling stations;

Shopping facilities, with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies that are part of them, will operate in the territory of Azerbaijan within the framework of the delivery service;

Catering facilities in Azerbaijan, including cafes, restaurants and tea houses, will operate as part of a delivery service (or online sale).

Household services:

Collection and disposal of household waste;

Post services;

Dry cleaning;

Cleaning of residential buildings, excluding apartments;

Car repair;

Car wash points;

Animal shelters;

Mass media

Financial institutions:

Banks and non-bank credit institutions;

Investment companies, stock exchanges;

Insurance organizations;

Organizations providing payment and clearing services.

Special types of services:

Delivery services;

Repair of household, computer and mobile equipment;

Disinfection services.

Legal services

Hotel activities

Besides, it’s allowed to hold official sports competitions, as well as organize activities in preparation for international sports competitions in the open air, without the participation of fans.