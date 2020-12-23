Azerbaijan expects to lower share of revenues from oil sector in 2021 - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan expects to lower the share of revenues from the oil sector by 4 percent in 2021, the Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports on Dec.23.

According to Sharifov, one of the main goals is to increase the share of the non-oil sector in revenues.

Next year, taxes are expected to come from the non-oil sector in the amount of 5.67 billion manat ($3.34 billion), he said.

The minister stressed that growth in income tax is not expected this year, given the application of a number of tax incentives in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.