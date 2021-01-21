Azerbaijan suspends import of live poultry and poultry products from several countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency takes the necessary measures in accordance with the epizootic situation in the world on the basis of information from the World Organization for Animal Health (International Epizootic Bureau - IEB) to protect against infectious diseases of animals that can enter the Azerbaijani territory from other countries, Trend reports with reference to the Agency.

Highly pathogenic disease "bird flu" was revealed in the Smaland province of Sweden, Saladin governorate of Iraq, Shokchang, Bac-Lieu, Tien Giang and Longan provinces of Vietnam.

In this regard, taking into account the zoning principle in accordance with the OIE Terrestrial Animal Health Code, a restriction was imposed on the import of all types of live birds and poultry products from Smaland province of Sweden, Saladin governorate of Iraq, Shokchang, Bac-Lieu, Tien Giang and Longan provinces of Vietnam to Azerbaijan.

At the same time, a corresponding appeal was sent to the State Customs Committee to strengthen control measures regarding the implementation of the necessary actions in connection with arriving and transit vehicles from Sweden, Iraq and Vietnam.