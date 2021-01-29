Export of tomatoes from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan resume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

The export of tomatoes from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan has been resumed, the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency told Trend on Jan. 29.

“The consistent measures towards lifting restrictions on the export of tomatoes from Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kazakhstan are being taken,” the message said.

“As a result of negotiations between the Agency and the relevant structures of Kazakhstan, as well as on the basis of evidence that the samples taken by the Agency's specialists from various farms from returned consignments, as well as from tomato products on the local market, did not detect the brown wrinkle virus and other viruses. Starting from January 29, 2021, the export of tomato products to Kazakhstan from 40 Azerbaijani enterprises is allowed,” said the message.

“At the same time, given that this virus is classified in several countries of the world as a new quarantine pest, an agreement was reached to create a joint working group consisting of experts from both countries to study it,” the message reads.

The agency will conduct a survey for the presence of the brown wrinkle virus in each batch of products allowed for export, after which business entities that receive the appropriate certificate based on the results of the surveys will be able to export tomato products.

At present, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan continues discussions with specialized structures of Kazakhstan.