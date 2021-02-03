New form of e-invoice approved in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has given clarification on resolution #26 "On approval of the "Form, rules for the application, accounting and use of e-invoices", the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on Feb. 3.
In accordance with the rules approved in the new edition, it will be possible to flexibly regulate the operations of taxpayers, determine the nature of operations, reduce the administrative burden on taxpayers and improve the control mechanism.
The received e-invoices will also serve as the basis for VAT refunds paid by taxpayers. Moreover, nine types of e-invoices were determined in accordance with the nature of transactions that are carried out by taxpayers.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company, Maire Tecnimont Group sign agreement on next-generation processing units
Azerbaijani president signs order to change position of judge of Babak district court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
UNESCO’s reaction gives impression that Christian monuments more important than Muslim, Jewish ones - opinion
Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree to consider opportunities for dev’t of road and air freight transportation
Azerbaijan focuses on issues of psychological assistance to participants of second Karabakh War (Video Project)
President Aliyev receives in video format president of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (PHOTO)