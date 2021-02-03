New form of e-invoice approved in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has given clarification on resolution #26 "On approval of the "Form, rules for the application, accounting and use of e-invoices", the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on Feb. 3.

In accordance with the rules approved in the new edition, it will be possible to flexibly regulate the operations of taxpayers, determine the nature of operations, reduce the administrative burden on taxpayers and improve the control mechanism.

The received e-invoices will also serve as the basis for VAT refunds paid by taxpayers. Moreover, nine types of e-invoices were determined in accordance with the nature of transactions that are carried out by taxpayers.