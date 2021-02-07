Number of Azerbaijani enterprises allowed to export tomatoes to Russia disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency, together with the relevant structures, is taking the necessary measures to completely lift restrictions on the export of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan to Russia, the Agency told Trend on Feb. 5.

Within the negotiations, the relevant structure of the Russian Federation was officially provided with the necessary information about 275 enterprises producing and exporting tomatoes, 37 enterprises producing and exporting apples in Azerbaijan.

Proceeding from the information to date, 37 enterprises producing apples and 51 enterprises producing tomatoes have received export permits.

The Agency stressed that the export potential of enterprises that are allowed to export apples to the Russian Federation is 88,232 tons, which is 131.8 percent out of 66,924 tons of apples exported to Russia in 2020.

At the same time, the export potential of enterprises that are allowed to export tomatoes is 164,558 tons, which is equivalent to 91.4 percent out of 179,956 tons of tomatoes exported to Russia in 2020.

Presently, the Agency, together with specialists from the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, continues to conduct video monitoring in greenhouses operating in Azerbaijan.

The public will be additionally informed about the results of joint measures taken in this sphere.