Azerbaijan may extend period of suspension of inspections in field of entrepreneurship
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijan may extend the period of suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship, Trend reports on Feb. 9 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.
In this regard, it is proposed to change the law "On the suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship".
In accordance with the changes, it is proposed to suspend inspections carried out in the field of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan until January 1, 2022.
Previously, this deadline was determined until January 21, 2021.
Latest
France fully respects OSCE’s restrictive measures on weapon exports to Armenia, Azerbaijan – ambassador
Media reps observe implementation of practical tasks by missile and artillery troops of Azerbaijani Armed Forces - Trend TV’s report
Azerbaijani troops destroyed hundreds of Armenia's artillery pieces during second Karabakh war - Major General