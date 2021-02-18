EU Delegation's head talks joint projects in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18



EU has launched a website on joint projects with Azerbaijan, said Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas at the online event ‘EU4AZERBAIJAN’, Trend reports.

According to Jankauskas, the EU has cooperated with Azerbaijan on a number of areas, including control of the safety of consumer goods, water resources management, agriculture, ensuring of air and water cleanness, energy, green energy, personal data safety, ICT, and others.

"I would like to note that in the transport sector of Azerbaijan, the Baku port of Alat fully meets the ‘green’ standards of the international level," he noted, adding that the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan is working towards creating jobs, as well as applying compulsory health insurance (CHI).

“Overall, in our site, people can find more than 120 projects that have been implemented between Azerbaijan and the EU,” the delegation’s head further said.

As he pointed out, the creation of the eu4Azerbaijan.eu website is connected with the activities on the transfer of European advanced solutions to the Azerbaijani audience.

“We want local entrepreneurs, using the modern European solutions presented on our website, not to make mistakes of other countries,” Jankauskas emphasized.

The head of the EU Delegation noted that, among other things, a number of regional projects were implemented in Lankaran.

"In the next 2-3 years, we’ll work to eliminate the negative consequences of the pandemic. Starting next week, we’ll start preparing priority tasks in this direction," he summed up.

