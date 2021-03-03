Turkey plans to increase trade turnover volume with Georgia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3
By Asif Mehman - Trend:
Turkey has been Georgia's main trade partner for a long time, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
Cavusoglu made the remark at a press conference of the foreign ministers of Turkey and Georgia, Trend reports on March 3.
The minister stressed that presently, Turkey's trade turnover with Georgia is $1.8 billion.
"One of the main tasks is to bring it to $3 billion," Cavusoglu said.
