Turkey plans to increase trade turnover volume with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Turkey has been Georgia's main trade partner for a long time, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu made the remark at a press conference of the foreign ministers of Turkey and Georgia, Trend reports on March 3.

The minister stressed that presently, Turkey's trade turnover with Georgia is $1.8 billion.

"One of the main tasks is to bring it to $3 billion," Cavusoglu said.