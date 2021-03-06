Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs continues to support self-employment program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

Trend:

About 400 people used the services of the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in 2019-2020, Trend reports citing the agency.

The citizens wishing to join the self-employment program can benefit from the agency's support.

For this purpose, along with the e-platform and territorial employment centers, one can contact the offices of the "Friend of SMEs", which operate in Baku and the districts of the country.

The agency helped more than 70 citizens from Khachmaz, Guba, and Gusar districts draw up business plans. The agency also supports the Social Gardens project and helped to create gardens for almost 40 citizens from Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, and Shamakhi districts in 2020.

The agency renders support to the self-employment program in two directions.

The agency informs the citizens wishing to join the program, helps to register in the relevant system, and coordinates with employment centers.