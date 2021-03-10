Negotiations on construction of gas pipeline to Hungary launched with SOCAR - Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Hungary can buy big volumes of natural gas from Azerbaijan, Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó said.

Szijjártó made the remark at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on March 10.

The minister stressed that after the commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor in late 2020, a new reality occurred, and Hungary will start to buy gas from Azerbaijan in the middle of this decade.

"Hungary will join the Southern Gas Corridor through Serbia by the end of the year,” Szijjártó added. “It is extremely important for us to purchase gas through this corridor. Azerbaijan can increase production, and as a result, we will be able to receive big volumes of Azerbaijani natural gas. The negotiations have already begun with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to build the necessary pipelines."