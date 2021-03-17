Azerbaijani energy minister, Equinor executive VP discuss co-op prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

A meeting with a delegation headed by Al Cook, Executive Vice President of Exploration and Production of the Norwegian Equinor company was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

The projects which are implemented by Equinor in Azerbaijan and prospects for cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov spoke about the long-term activity of the company in Azerbaijan and stressed its contribution to the cooperation in the field of energy.

Along with cooperation with Equinor in the oil and gas sector, the sides discussed the implementation of joint projects that will contribute to the development of the renewable energy sector.

While speaking about the expansion of the use of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, the work conducted to attract investments in this sphere and current projects, the minister stressed that cooperation with international companies in the field of "green energy" is of great importance.

The information about Equinor's projects in the field of renewable energy sources, in particular solar and wind energy was given. The company has great experience in this sphere.