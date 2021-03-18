Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs informs Nakhchivan’s entrepreneurs about its activity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18

The delegation of the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Agency told Trend on March 18.

The purpose of the trip is to inform the entrepreneurs of Nakhchivan about the activity of the agency, about the services which are rendered to SMEs by the Agency, to hold discussion with the relevant structures of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic about the proposals to support the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

The representatives of the Agency, the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Confederation of Entrepreneurs and other relevant structures held a meeting with entrepreneurs in the Nakhchivan Business Center on March 18.

Chairman of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises Orkhan Mammadov made a presentation at the event.

Mammadov informed about the activity of the Agency, support and services which are rendered to the small and medium-sized businesses.

The Agency encourages the use of a number of support mechanisms to achieve the goals set for SMEs. The measures are being taken to create new support instruments.

The effectiveness of the support mechanisms and tools is regularly assessed and, in accordance with the results of the audit, the work is underway to improve them.

Mammadov stressed that this support and services to entrepreneurs are rendered by "Houses of SMEs", "Friends of SMEs", Centers for the development of small and medium-sized businesses and invited Nakhchivan’s entrepreneurs to active cooperation.

During the event, the films were shown about the activity and support mechanisms of the agency, as well as answers to questions of interest to entrepreneurs were given.

Then the chairman of the agency met with Minister of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Tapdig Aliyev and chairman of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs Vugar Abbasov.

During the meeting, the discussions were held in connection with the possibilities of cooperation, the use of the support and services of the agency by entrepreneurs of Nakhchivan.