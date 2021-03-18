Azerbaijan talks inquiries received from entrepreneurs regarding activities on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has received about 470 applications in connection with rendering support for entrepreneurial activity and the projects to be implemented in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on March 18 with reference to Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov’s message in Facebook.

“The potential projects are determined and their priority is analyzed,” the minister said.