Turnover in catering sector of Azerbaijan plummets amid COVID-19

Economy 22 March 2021 13:04 (UTC+04:00)
Turnover in catering sector of Azerbaijan plummets amid COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 22

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the turnover in the catering sector in Azerbaijan decreased 2.9 times from January through February 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 and amounted to 78.1 million manat ($45.9 million), Trend reports citing the State Statistical Committee.

In this area, for the specified period, the share of legal entities accounted for 40.7 percent of the turnover, individuals - 59.3 percent.

At the same time, the turnover rate for legal entities operating in the country decreased 2.8 times on an annualized basis, amounting to 31.4 million manat ($18.4 million).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Mar.22)

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey's steel exports to Uzbekistan increase
Turkey's steel exports to Uzbekistan increase
Uzbekistan to tighten control over the supply of tomatoes to Russia
Uzbekistan to tighten control over the supply of tomatoes to Russia
Uzbekistan, Ukraine have significant prospects for developing co-op in agricultural sector
Uzbekistan, Ukraine have significant prospects for developing co-op in agricultural sector
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 22 Society 14:32
Value of industrial production in Iran's Chabahar Free Trade Zone climbs Business 14:32
China’s oil imports from Iran to reach highest since April 2019 Oil&Gas 13:41
Fresh travel warning for Britons hits airline stocks Europe 13:26
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 13:07
Inflation rate in Iran growing Finance 13:04
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13:04
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 13:04
Turnover in catering sector of Azerbaijan plummets amid COVID-19 Economy 13:04
Georgia reports 170 new cases of coronavirus for March 22 Georgia 12:55
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender to buy pipes Tenders 12:18
Ceyhan terminal transships almost 45 million tons of ACG oil since early 2021 Oil&Gas 11:45
Iran needs to create new markets to support production - Iranian MP Business 11:28
Number of countries purchase Turkmen products on country's exchange Business 11:27
Iran’s NISOC to boost oil extraction Oil&Gas 11:27
Turkish media highlights celebration of Novruz holiday in Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 11:27
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from Gubadly's Chardaghly village (VIDEO) Society 11:27
France imports over 103 M euros worth petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:26
Oil demand to be above 2020 levels for rest of 2021 Oil&Gas 11:21
Equinor reveals investments in Azerbaijan in 2020 Oil&Gas 11:07
Equinor discloses payments to Azerbaijani gov’t in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:46
Baku Transport Agency talks busses running on CNG Society 10:33
Iranian President to closely monitor distribution of COVID-19 vaccine Society 10:32
Iran's shares data of electricity production of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Nuclear Program 10:32
Iran to cold test Arak nuclear reactor Politics 10:32
Equinor’s production in Azerbaijan down y-o-y Oil&Gas 10:29
Equinor reveals net operating income from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:16
Iran to release more imported cooking oil Business 09:54
US Defence Secy meets PM Modi, expresses desire to enhance strategic partnership for peace in Indo-Pacific Other News 09:49
EU joins İndia-led coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure Other News 09:48
Khairy: Malaysia in talks with India over Novavax vaccine Other News 09:40
US Secretary of State takes part in online Novruz event organized by Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries (PHOTO) Society 09:29
Nepali Ambassador to India praises New Delhi's vaccination programme Other News 09:16
Daily COVID-19 case count rises to 1,208 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:32
Attracting FDI can help Georgia to boost exports of high-value food products - OECD Business 08:01
Turkey registers over 3 mln COVID-19 cases in total Turkey 07:06
5.0-magnitude quake hits 164 km SSE of Ust'-Kamchatsk Staryy, Russia Russia 06:11
Turkey's steel exports to Uzbekistan increase Turkey 05:10
At least 22 killed in Niger village attacks, sources say Other News 02:49
Iraq reports 4,502 new COVID-19 cases, 793,892 in total Arab World 01:55
Israel reports 499 new COVID-19 cases, 827,698 in total Israel 01:02
Croatian companies increase export of IT technologies to Azerbaijan - Croatian Embassy Business 00:11
Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on mineral fertilizers export Kyrgyzstan 00:06
Khamenei says U.S. promises have no credibility for Iran Iran 21 March 23:32
Trump plans social media return with his own platform US 21 March 22:52
UK reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest daily number since October Europe 21 March 22:05
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 513,000 in past day, WHO reports World 21 March 21:16
Lithuania supports subsidizing renewable energy projects in Georgia Oil&Gas 21 March 21:13
Uzbekistan to tighten control over the supply of tomatoes to Russia Uzbekistan 21 March 20:50
Turkey's new central bank chief Kavcioglu vows to fight inflation Turkey 21 March 20:40
UK administers daily record of 873,500 COVID-19 shots Europe 21 March 20:26
Iran receives 2nd Indian consignment to equip Chabahar port Business 21 March 20:00
Georgian police receive 225 new cars Georgia 21 March 19:50
Kazakhstan's banking sector faces pressure from global economic slowdown Business 21 March 19:18
Coronavirus in Israel: Under 300 new cases, 1.7% of tests return positive Israel 21 March 19:15
U.S. Defense Secretary meets Afghan president in Kabul US 21 March 18:39
Turkey’s COVID-19 cases increase as restrictions eased Turkey 21 March 18:10
6 passengers of Sharm El Sheikh-Almaty flight test positive for COVID-19 Kazakhstan 21 March 18:00
EU leaders shift to virtual summit as COVID-19 cases surge Europe 21 March 17:38
Georgian ambassador to EU resigns Georgia 21 March 17:05
Iran reveals COVID-19 date for March 21 Society 21 March 17:00
Azerbaijan confirms 814 more COVID-19 cases, 342 recoveries Society 21 March 16:30
Israel lifts COVID-19 flight restriction Israel 21 March 16:24
China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies Other News 21 March 15:49
Uzbekistan, Ukraine have significant prospects for developing co-op in agricultural sector Uzbekistan 21 March 15:32
Azerbaijan gives update on number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 21 March 15:11
EU to maintain dialogue with Turkey on critical issues Turkey 21 March 15:00
Kyrgyzstan, Belarus debate co-op issues in education and science Kyrgyzstan 21 March 14:48
UK must avoid importing vaccine-resistant variants at all costs, minister says Europe 21 March 14:45
1 killed, 3 injured in explosion in SE Iran Society 21 March 14:21
Georgian PM congratulates Azerbaijani fellow citizens on Novruz holiday Georgia 21 March 14:04
Russia reports nearly 9,300 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 21 March 13:21
Tehran, Seoul confer on expansion of humanitarian trade Business 21 March 12:55
Azerbaijan shows footage from Jabrayil's Aghtapa village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21 March 12:52
Turkey's remote education is project for future: Minister Selcuk Turkey 21 March 12:42
Turkestan airport launches 1st international flight Kazakhstan 21 March 12:39
Supreme commander fulfills will of his father and dream of Azerbaijani people –top official (VIDEO) Politics 21 March 12:31
UAE expands COVID-19 vaccination drive Arab World 21 March 12:01
Georgia reports 262 coronavirus cases, 189 recoveries, 9 deaths Georgia 21 March 11:32
Heavy rains in Australia's east bring worst floods in 50 years Other News 21 March 11:15
Pakistani PM tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 21 March 10:48
Conversations ongoing on potential projects between Turkmenistan, UK Business 21 March 10:30
Saudi Aramco 2020 net profit slumps 44.4% as COVID-19 bites Oil&Gas 21 March 10:14
Twitter to appoint representative in Turkey Turkey 21 March 09:57
Azerbaijan records increase in Jan. 2021 exports of beverages Business 21 March 09:16
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 11,599,130 with nearly 44,000 new cases Other News 21 March 09:13
Iran, Croatia discuss expansion of economic coop. Politics 21 March 08:27
Kazakhstan adds over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs Kazakhstan 21 March 08:19
European Fund for Southeast Europe eyes to promote local business dev't in Georgia Business 21 March 07:30
Dubai grants $147 million rail contract to Franco-Japanese group Business 21 March 06:54
Brazil in talks with United States for excess COVID-19 vaccines - foreign ministry Other News 21 March 06:03
IMF sees signs of stronger global recovery, but significant risks remain Economy 21 March 05:20
Israel reports 590 new COVID-19 cases, 827,199 in total Israel 21 March 04:11
Britain says 26.85 million people have had first shot of vaccine Europe 21 March 03:05
Montenegro plans no borders closing, says state secretary for tourism Tourism 21 March 01:53
Italy reports 401 coronavirus deaths, 23,832 new cases Europe 21 March 00:42
Geostat reveals volume of electricity imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 20 March 23:59
Stellantis pickups hit, Ford cuts production due to global chip shortage Business 20 March 23:18
The Washington Post highlights celebration of Novruz in liberated Azerbaijani Shusha Politics 20 March 22:15
Turkey registers more than 21 000 new coronavirus cases Turkey 20 March 22:10
All news