Pakistani FM invites Hungarian companies to invest in CPEC's SEZs

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday invited Hungarian companies to enter into joint ventures with Pakistani companies, especially in the special economic zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Qureshi spoke at the joint online inauguration of the Hungary-Pakistan Trade and Economic Window and the first Hungary-Pakistan business forum along with Hungarian Minister of Foreign affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said.

The Pakistani foreign minister welcomed Hungarian expertise in the fields of agriculture and food, environment, water resource management, engineering, vocational training and urban planning, the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement.

Qureshi appreciated the improving economic cooperation between the Pakistani and Hungarian businesses despite COVID-19, and highlighted the importance of collaboration in the fight against the pandemic.

Szijjarto said Hungary's policy of opening towards the East will provide a good impetus to Hungary-Pakistan relations, the statement said.