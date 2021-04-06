Azerbaijan Railways preparing to launch cashless fare payments

BAKU. Azerbaijan, Apr.6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

A pilot project to provide opportunity for cashless payments for railway travels in Azerbaijan will be launched after completion of testing, Director General of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Farid Osmanov said, Trend reports.

Osmanov made the remark at the ‘Baku Transit Forum 2021: Smart City’ online event

According to the director-general, the CBA, with the support of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and other structures, is successfully implementing the first stage of this journey.

In 2020, the volume of money transfers through electronic banking and non-cash transactions in Azerbaijan reached record levels, Osmanov stressed.

