Azerbaijan continues assessing ecological damage in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.7

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Assessment of environmental damage inflicted on Azerbaijani lands by Armenia during their occupation is underway, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Firdovsi Aliyev told journalists, Trend reports on Apr.7.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan is a party to almost 20 environmental conventions.

"Together with us, international experts will participate in the respective monitoring and get acquainted with the consequences of the inflicted damage. Mineral deposits are located on the territory of the Karabakh region which accounts for 40 percent of Azerbaijan's mineral water sources,” he said.

“For 30 years, Armenians lived in the houses built by us and burned them, leaving these lands. Over the years, on an area of ​​100,000 hectares, they set fires, causing heavy damage to the local flora and fauna. In this regard, an investigation is also underway," added the official.

The lands had been liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).