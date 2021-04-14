Azerbaijani insurance, financial companies eye to be integrated with ASAN Login

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.14

The Center for the Development of the Electronic Government of Azerbaijan has offered the service of identification on the websites and portals of organizations to the relevant structural divisions of banks and insurance companies through the ASAN Login solution, a source in the center told Trend on Apr.14.

According to the source, in order to simplify the provision of financial services to citizens, private insurance and financial organizations were offered to apply the ASAN Login authorization project.

"The ASAN Login solution, which provides access to more than 50 systems and portals from a single space, offers its users a number of advantages, including prevention of generating user data by the same person in different systems,” the source said.

“The advantages also include managing user data from a single center, automatic access when logging into the system to other integrated systems, simplifying logging out of all integrated systems, as well as re-registering and duplicating user data," added the source.

ASAN Login provides its users with such opportunities as viewing active login sessions, changing the password, adding a new mobile number to their names in their personal accounts.

The system currently has about 1.9 million users.

