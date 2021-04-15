Opening of Zangazur corridor to expand Azerbaijan's transit potential, says expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The opening of the Zangazur corridor will ensure reviving the old system of routes passing through the South Caucasus, Ilgar Valizade, Head of the South Caucasus political scientists' club, told Trend.

Valizade noted that other railway corridors are joining this railway system.

The opening of the Zangazur corridor will allow opening the railway lines of the Julfa district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan with access to the Iranian railways, the club’s head said.

The political scientist noted that work continues on the construction of the Kars-Igdir railway, which will connect the Zangazur corridor through Nakhchivan with Kars.

In this way, the railway ring will make it possible to create such routes as Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku, he stressed.

Valizade believes that the development of the transport sector will contribute to the growth of the country's economy and related transport infrastructure.

“The Zangazur corridor is not only railways but also automobile roads. The creation of this corridor will also open up road connections,” the expert said.

The creation of this route will become a convenient way of direct deliveries of Turkish goods to Azerbaijan and back, he added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev