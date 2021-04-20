Azerbaijan's National Depository Center talks another interest payment on SOCAR bonds
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.20
Trend:
The second interest payment on bonds of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for 2021 was made with a nominal value of $1,000 each, Trend reports citing the National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan.
According to the NDC, the term of maturity is five years and a yield is 5 percent per annum.
The total amount of payments made up $1.25 million.
The NDC acts as a paying agent for paying interest on bonds issued by SOCAR in 2016.
