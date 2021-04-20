Azerbaijan's National Depository Center talks another interest payment on SOCAR bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.20

Trend:

The second interest payment on bonds of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for 2021 was made with a nominal value of $1,000 each, Trend reports citing the National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan.

According to the NDC, the term of maturity is five years and a yield is 5 percent per annum.

The total amount of payments made up $1.25 million.

The NDC acts as a paying agent for paying interest on bonds issued by SOCAR in 2016.