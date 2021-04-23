Azerbaijan establishes Commercialization & Technology Transfer Center

Economy 23 April 2021 10:02 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan establishes Commercialization & Technology Transfer Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 23

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision to establish the Center for Commercialization and Transfer of Technologies under the Intellectual Property Agency in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the center is a legal entity of public law, engaged in the establishment of relations of communication, mutual orders and proposals between science and industry, technology transfer for the qualitative growth of inventive activity, its adoption of an applied nature, and the commercialization of the results of intellectual activity.

“The center is the support of innovative development, including start-up projects aimed at transferring research results for commercial and non-commercial purposes, as well as generating income from these results, participating in providing clients with services for the supply of technologies and projects to target markets, coordinating activities in this area,” added the decree.

The distribution of powers of the founders of the center is carried out in accordance with part 3 of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on the establishment of the Center for Commercialization and Technology Transfer under the Intellectual Property Agency dated April 6, 2021 No 1308.

The Intellectual Property Agency shall resolve the issues arising from this decision.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran's annual exports of dried fruit, nuts grows %42
Iran's annual exports of dried fruit, nuts grows %42
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling
Iran’s CBI allocates funds for import of essential products
Iran’s CBI allocates funds for import of essential products
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azercell’s high-speed mobile internet continues to cover on and under the ground Society 10:21
High provision of reserves positively affects Azerbaijan's sovereign rating - Gazprombank Finance 10:15
Azerbaijan establishes Commercialization & Technology Transfer Center Economy 10:02
Azerbaijan's MoD shows footage from Zangilan's Najaflar village (VIDEO) Politics 10:01
Azerbaijan maintaining stable credit position despite pandemic - Renaissance Capital Finance 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr. 23 Finance 09:52
Georgia, Bulgaria aiming for improvement of maritime shipping Transport 09:52
Growing share of renewables to cause electricity price volatility Oil&Gas 09:41
Azerbaijan enters era of fourth industrial revolution based on artificial intelligence - Ministry ICT 09:32
India's posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day Other News 09:10
Situation in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city following Armenia's attack – war crime, French lawyer says Politics 09:04
Georgia shares data on revenues from excise taxes in 1Q2021 Finance 09:03
EBRD aims to finance main economic spheres in Georgia Business 09:02
13 patients killed in hospital fire in western India Other News 08:53
Azerbaijan applies world experience in construction of digital cities ICT 08:23
Russia and Azerbaijan interested in Georgian mussels and oysters Business 08:17
Lending to legal entities, individuals in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan drops Finance 08:14
Georgia reveals volume of taxes, paid by its citizens Finance 08:14
Azerbaijan discloses data on 1Q2021 oil export to Israel Oil&Gas 08:01
EU leaders seek to lead climate action in carbon trading Europe 07:14
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter logs another successful flight on Mars World 06:12
More than 874,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hours World 04:56
Iran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says Iran 03:49
3 rockets land near Baghdad airport in Iraq Arab World 02:47
Israel reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 837,668 in total Israel 01:57
Eight missing in Shanghai factory fire Other News 01:07
Georgian FM meets Turkish counterpart in Bucharest Georgia 00:23
UN Environment, WHO support Georgia in deciding on regulation on lead paint Business 00:01
Uzbekistan’s business activity index sharply increases Business 00:01
55 new cases of "double mutation" variant found in UK in latest week Europe 22 April 23:52
Azerbaijani athlete reaches final of European Artistic Gymnastics Championships Society 22 April 23:25
Azerbaijan's banking sector wraps up 1Q2021 with profit Finance 22 April 23:03
Internet data transmission speed slightly down in Azerbaijan ICT 22 April 23:02
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction Finance 22 April 23:01
Georgia sees increase in vegetables export Business 22 April 22:56
State Customs Committee discloses export of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia Oil&Gas 22 April 22:20
Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture extends tender for purchase of necessary goods Tenders 22 April 22:20
Flydubai to resume flights at Georgian Batumi International Airport Construction 22 April 22:19
Polymetal International boosts gold output in Kazakhstan, Russia Business 22 April 22:19
Brazil reports 3,472 more deaths Other News 22 April 22:08
Kazakh gas supply company opens tender for construction of operational base Tenders 22 April 21:34
Georgia unveils data on exports of fruits and nuts in 1Q2021 Business 22 April 21:33
Azerbaijan plans to increase production of fish and fish products Business 22 April 21:31
Turkey’s export of furniture and timber to Turkmenistan down Turkey 22 April 21:31
Kyrgyzstan ranks second in world in terms of cheapest mobile internet Kyrgyzstan 22 April 21:16
Iran's annual exports of dried fruit, nuts grows %42 Iran 22 April 21:14
Georgia opens 69-th online session of UN Economic Commission for Europe Business 22 April 20:25
World community must know about Armenian atrocities in Azerbaijan – French lawyer Politics 22 April 20:19
PM Modi announces India-US partnership on climate, clean energy Other News 22 April 19:58
Azerbaijan Airlines to start operating special flights to London Economy 22 April 19:46
Building of Azerbaijan’s Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex to look like crater from above Politics 22 April 19:19
Strengthening confidence-building measures in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations most important - Russian MFA Politics 22 April 19:17
Georgia publishes budget performance report of 1Q2021 Finance 22 April 19:08
French lawyers arrive in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, shelled by Armenia during war (PHOTO) Politics 22 April 18:59
EIB financing helped to launch 60 satellites into space in 2020 ICT 22 April 18:14
EIB likely to support dev’t of renewable energy sphere in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 22 April 18:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 22 Society 22 April 18:12
Azerbaijan confirms 2,047 more COVID-19 cases, 2,610 recoveries Society 22 April 18:00
Baku entitled to demand compensation from Armenia – Russian political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 April 17:58
IATA revises 2021 forecasts of world airlines losses Transport 22 April 17:56
Azerbaijan to open tourism bureau in Israel Business 22 April 17:50
Belarus to supply components for Azerbaijan to assemble tractors in 2021 Transport 22 April 17:47
Several more Russian airlines allowed to operate flights to Baku Transport 22 April 17:45
EIB exploring new project ideas to support digitalization across Eastern Partnership ICT 22 April 17:44
SOCAR won't participate in sales of Antipinski Refinery’s property Oil&Gas 22 April 17:43
NCOC talks Marine Access Channels Project plans at Kazakh Kashagan field Oil&Gas 22 April 17:43
Azerbaijan's Aghdam in complete ruins - French lawyer Politics 22 April 17:42
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank notes decrease of inflation rate Finance 22 April 17:40
EAG working on assessing Turkmenistan's compliance with FATF recommendations Business 22 April 17:35
Uzbekistan GTL to buy pipes via tender Tenders 22 April 17:25
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil to pay out dividends for 2020 Business 22 April 17:24
Economy Ministry shares data on revenues from Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector Finance 22 April 17:20
Turkmenistan elected member of Executive Board of UN Entity for Gender Equality, Empowerment of Women Turkmenistan 22 April 17:18
Historical monuments in Azerbaijan's Aghdam vandalized - French criminal justice attorney Politics 22 April 17:15
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil decreases oil transshipment volumes in 1Q2021 Business 22 April 17:04
Turkmenistan increases processing of agricultural products Business 22 April 16:59
Turkmen company exports tomatoes to Austria Business 22 April 16:55
Autoclave gas blocks plant construction launched in Kazakhstan's Turkestan Business 22 April 16:49
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan launches new communication facilities in 1Q2021 ICT 22 April 16:47
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees decrease in insurance portfolio for 1Q2021 Finance 22 April 16:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 22 April 16:28
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan State Statistical Committee shares data on reconstruction of roads Economy 22 April 16:27
Equinor to electrify over 35% of its total oil & gas output base by 2025 Oil&Gas 22 April 16:23
Russia leads among countries exporting goods to Azerbaijan Business 22 April 16:23
Iran’s CBI allocates funds for import of essential products Finance 22 April 16:21
Output from Georgian Enguri HPP to increase after reconstruction - Director of Enguri HPP Oil&Gas 22 April 16:18
Azerbaijan shares footage from Jabrayil's Shahverdili village (VIDEO) Society 22 April 15:55
Tesla opens Tel Aviv pop-up store Israel 22 April 15:50
Russian airline receives permission to operate flights to Uzbekistan Transport 22 April 15:50
Uzbekistan’s 3M2021 retail trade turnover of small business decreases Business 22 April 15:49
Number of bank accounts increases in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Finance 22 April 15:49
American Airlines loss narrows as travel demand picks up US 22 April 15:39
Azerbaijan jointly with Russia sets up car manufacturing enterprise Business 22 April 15:33
Number of innovative companies worldwide grows ICT 22 April 15:33
Kazakhstan boosts production of coal, some petroleum products Oil&Gas 22 April 15:18
Swiss president heads for damage-control EU summit Europe 22 April 15:11
Etihad Airways to stop operating Boeing 777-300ER jets this year Arab World 22 April 15:09
Installation of info boards on roads leading to Azerbaijan's liberated lands continues (VIDEO) Society 22 April 15:08
French human rights activists visiting Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 22 April 15:07
Georgia increases imports of tomatoes from Azerbaijan Business 22 April 15:01
All news