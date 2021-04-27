Turkey, Azerbaijan to cooperate in field of industry & technology
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27
Trend:
Turkey and Azerbaijan will cooperate in the field of efficient production, the Turkish Ministry of Industrial Technologies told Trend on Apr.27.
According to the ministry, cooperation in the field of industry and technology will serve the interests of the two states and will contribute to the exchange of experience.
"In connection with the model factories created in Turkey, trips of the project group will be organized. Besides, it's envisioned to conduct exchange of experience in the field of industrial parks, zones and quarters, within which mutual visits of delegations will also take place," said the ministry.
