Azerbaijan represented in individual stand at int'l exhibition in China (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

An international investment and trade exhibition of the countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has been opened in the Chinese city of Qingdao, where Azerbaijan is represented via an individual stand, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The Azerbaijani stand displays food and drinks produced in the country, as well as the investment, transport, transit, and tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

At the panel discussion entitled "Presentation of Countries" held as part of the exhibition, the trade representative of Azerbaijan in China Teymur Nadiroglu presented the business and investment opportunities of Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the three-day exhibition, the Azerbaijani delegation will hold meetings on trade and investment cooperation with local companies.

Qingdao is one of the largest port cities in China and the main economic center of Shandong province.