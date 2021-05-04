Morocco's trade deficit narrows by 11.2 pct in Q1

Economy 4 May 2021 07:13 (UTC+04:00)
Morocco's trade deficit narrows by 11.2 pct in Q1

Morocco's trade deficit narrowed in the first quarter of 2021 by 11.2 percent year on year to over 5.05 billion U.S. dollars, the country's foreign exchange regulator said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to its report, Morocco's imports increased by 2.6 percent to 13.75 billion dollars in the first three months this year, while exports surged by 12.7 percent to 8.7 billion dollars.

The rise in imports is due to hikes in raw materials of 11.6 percent and equipment of 9 percent, it said.

The increase in exports was pushed by hikes of 21.7 percent in phosphate, 12.7 percent in textile products and 38 percent in car industry products, the report added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Ambedkar remembered on birth anniversary in Dubai
Ambedkar remembered on birth anniversary in Dubai
AzTV releases video on April 2016 battles: &quot;We honor the April victory with pride!&quot;
AzTV releases video on April 2016 battles: "We honor the April victory with pride!"
ONE OF THE BEST SCHOOLS OF FRANCE – BURGUNDY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS (PHOTO)
ONE OF THE BEST SCHOOLS OF FRANCE – BURGUNDY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Morocco's trade deficit narrows by 11.2 pct in Q1 Economy 07:13
US raises refugee admission ceiling to 62,500 US 06:38
Lufthansa to purchase five more 787 dreamliners Transport 05:53
Italy's population declines in 2020 amid pandemic, lower immigrant arrivals Europe 05:09
Indian official calls for int'l sharing of information on tools for fighting COVID-19 Other News 04:15
ASEAN+3 vow to deepen financial cooperation to sustain economic growth amid COVID-19 pandemic Economy 03:22
Verizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion ICT 02:31
Apple faces down ‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games in major antitrust trial ICT 01:43
Philippines foreign minister issues expletive-laced tweet over China sea dispute Other News 00:58
Slovakia to implement new project in Georgian pharmaceutical industry Business 00:01
Turkey reports over 24 700 COVID-19 cases Turkey 3 May 23:45
Iran seizes Indian ship carrying Covid-19 cases Iran 3 May 23:42
Supply constraints slow U.S. factory activity in April Economy 3 May 23:12
Turkish officials pay unannounced visit to Libya to discuss ties Turkey 3 May 22:24
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 3 May 22:22
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spares for piston compressor via tender Tenders 3 May 22:21
Iran blocks entry of 5,000 foreigners from eastern borders Iran 3 May 22:21
1,378,495 vaccinated in Kazakhstan against COVID-19 Kazakhstan 3 May 22:15
Eurostat reveals volume of imports of Turkmen minerals by Romania Business 3 May 21:38
Asian-American business leaders launch $250M effort to fight hate US 3 May 21:13
Training for Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - very intensive - Coach of Azerbaijani group team Society 3 May 20:36
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 3 Society 3 May 20:17
Azerbaijani gymnast strives to demonstrate good result at Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku Society 3 May 20:09
Azerbaijan confirms 418 more COVID-19 cases, 1,095 recoveries Society 3 May 20:03
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan begin implementation of joint projects in field of communications ICT 3 May 19:18
Azerbaijan Airlines starts selling air tickets to Russia’s Mineralnye Vody city Society 3 May 19:06
Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency’s assets increase Finance 3 May 18:56
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 5 Oil&Gas 3 May 18:34
Azerbaijani president changes charter of Azerbaijani Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund Politics 3 May 18:28
Number of species to be included in Red List of Threatened Species growing in Azerbaijan - Deputy minister Society 3 May 18:10
Arrest term for Azerbaijani ex-ambassador to Serbia extended Society 3 May 18:03
Several species of plants in Shusha to be included in Azerbaijan's Red Book (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 3 May 18:01
Iran shares details on potato production and export Business 3 May 17:59
Construction of airports in liberated lands to turn Azerbaijan into aviation hub - MP Economy 3 May 17:54
Biden to promote $4 trillion plans in visit to Virginia school US 3 May 17:51
New life begins in Khanlyg village of Azerbaijan's Gubadly district - Trend TV Society 3 May 17:51
Mine clearance operations continue in Azerbaijan's liberated lands Society 3 May 17:41
Authorized capital of Azerbaijan's AzerGold second subsidiary announced Business 3 May 17:41
Shares of Uzbek cement enterprise leads in transactions at stock exchange Finance 3 May 17:40
Iran should have access to all its resources - MFA Politics 3 May 17:35
Certain licenses issued for setting up industrial enterprises in Iran's Yazd Province Business 3 May 17:31
Bahar Azadi gold coin starts to rise in Iran Finance 3 May 17:29
EU aims to open up to more foreign tourists this summer despite COVID-19 Europe 3 May 17:29
Azerbaijan supplies over 900M euros worth petroleum oils to Italy Oil&Gas 3 May 17:29
Armenia opens criminal case over accusations of concealing president's dual citizenship Armenia 3 May 17:28
Uzbek currency rates for May 4 Finance 3 May 17:28
Britain hosts first G7 foreign ministers meeting since start of pandemic Europe 3 May 17:27
For us, cooperation with Serbia is of big importance - President Aliyev Politics 3 May 17:27
Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship, brotherhood are at highest level today - President Aliyev Politics 3 May 17:25
Turkey, Azerbaijan expanded their capabilities in region - President Aliyev Politics 3 May 17:19
UAE reports 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths Arab World 3 May 17:15
Russia conducts more than 130 million COVID-19 tests Russia 3 May 17:11
Unemployment in Israel falls to 8% Israel 3 May 17:11
Repair work carried out at Iranian power plants Oil&Gas 3 May 16:59
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender to purchase medicine Tenders 3 May 16:45
Assets of Azerbaijan's SOFAZ fall since early 2021 Oil&Gas 3 May 16:44
Estee Lauder sales miss estimates as makeup demand slumps Europe 3 May 16:40
Warren Buffett says Greg Abel is his likely successor at Berkshire Hathaway US 3 May 16:38
Armenian parliament didn't elect Pashinyan as prime minister Armenia 3 May 16:34
Bombardier sees first-quarter business jet revenues rising 18% Other News 3 May 16:31
Iran's trade via its West Azerbaijan province increases Business 3 May 16:26
Azerbaijani athletes win medals at int'l rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Poland (PHOTO) Society 3 May 16:20
Uzbekistan shares data on taxes paid by int'l internet services providers Uzbekistan 3 May 16:09
Insurance services in Azerbaijan become more accessible - poll Economy 3 May 16:03
Azerbaijan keen to expand trade and economic ties with Lithuania - minister (PHOTO) Economy 3 May 16:00
Iran sees increase in exports through Zanjan Province Business 3 May 15:57
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ discloses 1Q2021 revenue, spending Oil&Gas 3 May 15:53
Fitch assigns rating to JSC UzAuto Motors' senior unsecured Eurobond Uzbekistan 3 May 15:42
Solid waste recycling landfill in East Kazakhstan to reduce harmful emissions Kazakhstan 3 May 15:36
Buta Airways to Start Operating Special Flights to Astrakhan Society 3 May 15:35
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ reveals volume of 1Q2021 transfers to state budget Oil&Gas 3 May 15:32
Kazakh private sector interested in Georgia's tourism, energy industries - Honorary Consul Business 3 May 15:26
Turkey unveils 4M2021 hazelnut export figures Turkey 3 May 15:09
Iran’s CBI to continue to support small, medium enterprises – director-general Finance 3 May 15:09
Turkey's 4M2021 export of defense products notably up in value Turkey 3 May 15:04
Azerbaijani banks to scale up payments via NFC - MasterCard Economy 3 May 15:04
U.S. administers 245.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 3 May 14:55
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for 'green energy' zone in liberated territories Politics 3 May 14:50
Iraq's Mansuriya gas field to cost $2.1 bln Arab World 3 May 14:47
Russia records 8,489 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours Russia 3 May 14:43
Iran, Iraq need to reform financial channel, deal with remaining debts Business 3 May 14:43
EU executive recommends letting in more foreign travellers Europe 3 May 14:41
Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede Israel 3 May 14:40
Humanitarian cargo from Uzbekistan arrives in Turkey to fight COVID-19 Uzbekistan 3 May 14:39
Spain’s petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan reach 100M euros Oil&Gas 3 May 14:39
Azerbaijan reveals number of locally registered domain names for 4M2021 ICT 3 May 14:37
Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex shares production data Business 3 May 14:31
MasterCard eyes scaling up use of cashless payments in Azerbaijan Transport 3 May 14:31
EU assisting Georgia to improve agriculture as part of ENPARD program Business 3 May 14:27
French auto companies interested to return to Iran's market - Chamber of Commerce Business 3 May 14:21
Azerbaijan’s petroleum oils export to EU exceeds 1.2B euros Oil&Gas 3 May 14:20
Iran's sees decline in foreign trade Business 3 May 14:11
Iranian Foreign Ministry discusses JCPOA implementation Politics 3 May 14:10
Tajikistan assessing damage as result of armed conflict on border with Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan 3 May 14:06
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan review preparations for meetings in 2021 Business 3 May 14:05
Iran shares data on COVID-19 cases for May 3 Society 3 May 14:04
Georgia records decrease in import of eggs Business 3 May 14:04
First issue of Eurobonds in national currency to have impact on Uzbekistan's dev’t - JP Morgan Uzbekistan 3 May 14:03
Tajikistan opens criminal case against Kyrgyz military personnel Kyrgyzstan 3 May 13:53
Iranian investors bullish on cryptocurrency Business 3 May 13:32
All news