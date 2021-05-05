Construction of "Victory Road" to Azerbaijan liberated Shusha continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Trend:

The construction of the "Victory Road" to Azerbaijan Shusha city, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, continues at an accelerated pace, Trend reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The Victory Road, a symbol of liberation of Shusha from occupation, is being built by the state agency on behalf of and in accordance with the order of the head of state, the agency said.

“The Victory Road, the foundation of which was laid during the trip of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts on November 16, 2020, was expanded in just two months. Thanks to the work done in the shortest time, traffic on the road is ensured,” the agency noted.

As reported, the road starts from the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangezur corridor highway. Following the project, its length will be 101 kilometers. The road will be two-lane and built under the second technical category.

“Large-scale construction work is underway along the road. Considering the scope of work and the order to complete the construction in a short time, it is being carried out by two companies under the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Azvirt CJSC and the Turkish ‘KOLİN İnşaat Turizm San. və Tic. Anonim Şirkəti’ company,” the message said.

“Excavation work is currently underway. Ten underpasses and four road bridges with a length of 111.4, 45, 90 and 93.4 meters are also being built on the road,” the agency stated.

“The Victory Road intersects in eight places with the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway under construction. It is planned to build overpasses in the places of their intersection,” according to the agency message.

Besides, two lanes of the road are planned to be asphalted and put into operation by September 2021.

The Victory Road will pass through the territory of Fuzuli, Khojavend, Khojaly, and Shusha districts and will connect more than 20 settlements, including the cities of Fuzuli and Shusha.

This road project is part of the unified transport concept of Karabakh.