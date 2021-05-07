Germany's exports up 2.6 pct in april

Germany's exports grew by 2.6 percent in April month on month, while the European Union (EU) saw a 3.3 percent increase, showed a new Kiel, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Kiel Trade Indicator uses real-time data on maritime container traffic recorded in 500 ports worldwide to show nominal, seasonally adjusted changes in trade, according to IfW Kiel, an economic research institute based in Kiel, northern Germany.

"For Germany and the EU, international trade remains the central support for the economy," said Vincent Stamer, head of the Kiel Trade Indicator. "The Suez Canal blockage does not appear to have grave ramifications for trade flows of Germany and Europe -- at least in April."

In the United States, imports rose by 6.1 percent while exports showed a slight decrease in April, according to the indicator.