TRACECA plans to develop e-queue system for use at customs

Economy 21 May 2021 15:12 (UTC+04:00)
TRACECA plans to develop e-queue system for use at customs
Very good progress made in Vienna talks: Iran top negotiator
Very good progress made in Vienna talks: Iran top negotiator
IAEA in talks with Iran to extend inspections agreement
IAEA in talks with Iran to extend inspections agreement
Main agreement in nuclear discussions reached – Iranian president
Main agreement in nuclear discussions reached – Iranian president
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Baku names female finalists in individual program at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition Society 16:24
Uzbekistan, JICA sign memorandum of cooperation Uzbekistan 16:22
Kazakhstan boosts trade with UAE despite COVID-19 Business 16:18
Kazakhstan's revenue from pipeline transport surges Business 16:17
President Aliyev names volume of investments made by UK into Azerbaijan Politics 16:16
UK is long-standing partner, champion of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence - British Minister Politics 16:12
We want to expand cooperation with British companies, as companies from friendly country - President Aliyev Politics 16:08
Lebanon president says PM-designate incapable of forming cabinet Arab World 16:07
Central Bank of Iran continues to support capital market - governor Business 16:07
Chevron says to restart Tamar gas field on Israeli orders Israel 16:04
West Azerbaijan Province of Iran turns into country's main gateway to Europe Business 16:04
Digital projects notably increase attractiveness of routes on all TRACECA segments Economy 16:00
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy catalysts via tender Tenders 16:00
Iran's NIOC discusses possible gas exports to Oman, Yemen Business 15:59
Customs services of Azerbaijan, Russia keen on simplifying border crossing process (PHOTO) Transport 15:58
Georgia negotiating with Serbia on conclusion of free trade agreement Business 15:58
Opportunity opened up in South Caucasus to unblock all economic, transport communications - Russian FM Politics 15:57
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy spares via tender Tenders 15:37
Georgian Service Air sees increase in demand Transport 15:36
Azerbaijani trio reaches finals of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 15:34
Famous Azerbaijani painter Salahov's death huge loss for contemporary art - Russian expert Society 15:33
BP to play big role in Azerbaijan's plans to diversify economy - UK trade minister Politics 15:25
Honorable and responsible to perform at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - Athlete from Lithuania Society 15:25
Norway to further ease COVID-19 restrictions on May 27 Europe 15:21
Largest increase in customs payments noted in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region Uzbekistan 15:14
TRACECA plans to develop e-queue system for use at customs Economy 15:12
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated people Uzbekistan 14:43
Best moments of first day of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 14:41
Azerbaijan's liberated lands can contribute to tourism dev't - Rapid Solutions LLC Politics 14:40
Tibetans in Mongolia donate to PM CARES FUND Other News 14:35
Uzbekistan’s 4M2021 foreign trade turnover down Uzbekistan 14:35
India's national TV broadcaster Doordarshan to go global, set up a new channel Other News 14:34
Covid-19: Indian Kerala medical institute develops RT-PCR kit with higher accuracy Other News 14:32
UK company in Azerbaijan shares data on 2020 gold bullion sales Business 14:12
Finalists in individual program among men at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku announced Society 14:08
UK Chamber of Commerce opens in Azerbaijan Economy 14:07
USAID to issue grant for backing Georgia's sustainable development Business 14:03
Georgia, Spain willing to deepen bilateral economic co-op Business 13:54
Uzbekistan reveals its 4M2021 data on import of electric cars Transport 13:41
Kazakhstan remains largest importer of Uzbek fruit and vegetables Uzbekistan 13:40
Austrian entrepreneurs interested in expanding trade with Azerbaijan Business 13:36
Azerbaijani FM's letter on tragedy in village of Kalbajar district circulated as UN document Politics 13:35
Growth in oil demand to peak in 2030s Oil&Gas 13:31
Oil and gas prices: It will be hard to repeat run-up of 2000–14 Oil&Gas 13:23
Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:21
Azerbaijan discloses 4M2021 amount of metallurgical production Business 13:12
McKinsey and Co. says oil & gas to remain multi-trilliondollar market for decades Oil&Gas 13:12
Israel to begin pilot scheme to bring back tourists Israel 13:05
Lebanon’s central bank announces new foreign exchange system Arab World 13:04
Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in int'l exercises in Turkey Politics 12:57
Azerbaijan signs dealer agreement with Belarusian machine-building company Business 12:45
Russia’s coronavirus situation remains tense Russia 12:41
Karabakh's cultural heritage regularly discussed with Baku, Yerevan - Russian MFA Politics 12:34
McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media US 12:29
Azerbaijan sees increase in revenues from communication services ICT 12:27
UK retail spending soars as economy reopens Europe 12:23
Uzbekistan notes significant increase in natural gas, oil and coal production Oil&Gas 12:23
Kazakhstan boosts car manufacturing Transport 12:12
Lending to legal entities in real estate sector in Azerbaijan grows Finance 12:11
Azerbaijani President addresses participants of int'l conference on 80th anniversary of oncological service in Azerbaijan Politics 12:11
President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister for Exports (VIDEO) Society 12:11
Turkmenistan organizes charter flight from Belarus Transport 12:08
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on 21 May - World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (PHOTO) Politics 12:07
Kazakhstan to launch several projects in Almaty Industrial Zone in 2021 Kazakhstan 12:04
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's Sarydash village (VIDEO) Politics 12:03
Czech company supplies equipment for Shurtan Oil and Gas Production dep’t in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:58
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP opens tender on repairs of pipelines Tenders 11:51
IGB to embark on technically complex works in summer Oil&Gas 11:39
Georgia reports 1,064 new coronavirus cases for May 21 Georgia 11:39
S.Korea approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Other News 11:34
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister extends condolences to Belarusian side Politics 11:29
Uzbekistan reveals volume of offshore transfers for 4M2021 Finance 11:27
PwC Azerbaijan presented the outcomes of the Healthcare Market Research report undertaken by UK Embassy in Azerbaijan Society 11:27
On COVID-19 vaccines, India says it's engaged with entities in US for procurement, subsequent manufacturing Other News 11:20
Cyclone Tauktae: UAE expresses solidarity with India Other News 11:19
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 11:19
Uzbekistan plans to build new main gas pipeline Oil&Gas 11:14
Over 40 Countries Supplied Covid Related Aid To India: External Affairs Ministry Other News 11:14
Ready To Scale Up Technical Collaboration With India During Pandemic: IMF Other News 11:13
Dutch Fastned and Tesla to build fast charging stations in Oxford Europe 11:13
Local Production May Bring Down Sputnik V Vaccine Prices for India Other News 11:12
Jaishankar may visit US next week; vaccine procurement on the agenda Other News 11:12
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate Finance 11:10
Turkmenistan taking measures to increase gasoline production in Akhal plant Oil&Gas 11:09
Azerbaijan Railways continues transport of containers to Turkey Transport 11:05
Fitch Ratings affirms long-term rating of Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund Finance 11:04
EIB to finance project for transporting Azerbaijani gas to Serbia Oil&Gas 11:02
Azerbaijan's SME Dev't Agency launches online ‘Queue of SMEs’ system Business 10:57
ADA University Initiative — ‘Manifesto of a Teacher and an Educator’ (PHOTO) Society 10:52
Famous Azerbaijani painter Tahir Salahov passed away Society 10:43
Auto security co Upstream Security raises $36m Israel 10:42
For the first time in Azerbaijan, the “FLEXcellence” program for large staff’s remote work launched (PHOTO) Society 10:41
Eni to decrease its net GHG lifecycle emissions by 65% Oil&Gas 10:40
Structure under Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry to purchase electrical equipment via tender Finance 10:35
Turkish Energy Ministry prolongs TPAO license for oil, gas exploration Oil&Gas 10:35
WB approves large loan for road project in Azerbaijan Economy 10:35
Covid-19 impact on future of Asia yet to be comprehended: Jaishankar Other News 10:31
Bharat Biotech to ramp up Covaxin production by additional 200 mn doses per year Other News 10:29
Indian Railways runs more 1200 Oxygen Express trains carrying over 775 tankers Other News 10:28
Eni targets gas share production of over 90% Oil&Gas 10:25
All news