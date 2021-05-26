Azerbaijan kicks off construction of Barda-Aghdam highway (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

The State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has begun construction of the Barda-Aghdam road, Trend reports referring to a source in the agency on May 26.

In accordance with the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, large-scale construction work is underway to restore the road infrastructure in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation (as a result of the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020, including Aghdam district). One of such road infrastructure projects is the Barda-Aghdam highway.

The length of the road, which starts in Barda city, will be 44.5 kilometers. Given the development plan of Karabakh, the highway is being built according to the first technical category and will consist of four traffic lanes. The construction work has already begun on the 14-21 and 35-41 kilometer sections of the highway.

The construction is carried out by Road Operation No. 54 LLC of the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, together with Korpu-Bina-Tikinti LLC, a local company specializing in road construction, involved as a subcontractor. The excavation work is being conducted on the above sections of the road. So, with the help of special equipment, the road is widened and profiled, a new road base is built with a width of 18.5, 21.5 and 26.5 meters, depending on the road sections in accordance with the first technical level. A 14-kilometer section of the route runs through the city of Barda and several settlements.

For water drainage, in accordance with the project, it’s planned to build 79 circular drainage systems, five rectangular water crossings, as well as in the necessary places - five underground crossings, two new bridges and one road junction. One of the bridges will be 18.2 meters long with one span and the other 91.3 meters with three spans. It’s also planned to build an overpass with a length of 32.2 meters.

Drilling of wells for piles and construction of supports for bridges and overpasses is underway in these areas. The construction of an overpass with a length of 32.2 meters is currently being coordinated with the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. Besides, turn-back points will be organized in eight places on the road, and bus stops will be installed in 24 places.

To complete the construction on time, a new camp is being built on the territory, where there will be: an asphalt concrete plant, a special area for storing and maintaining equipment, an office, a canteen and recreation areas with all conditions for workers.

The construction work is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the ‘Building Norms and Rules’ in accordance with the schedule and under the control of the leadership of the State Agency for Roads, which regularly gets acquainted with the progress of construction work on the restoration of road infrastructure in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, gives instructions and recommendations.

The Barda-Aghdam highway will be built up to the liberated city of Aghdam. The road will cover more than 20 settlements in the Barda and Ahgdam districts, including Barda and Aghdam cities.

The road project is being implemented in coordination with other relevant government agencies within the framework of the Working Group on Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters.

The Coordination Headquarters, created by the Azerbaijani president’s decree dated November 24, 2020, is managed by the head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.