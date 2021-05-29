Azerbaijan announces construction of new ground metro station in Baku (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29
By Samir Ali - Trend:
A ground metro station is under construction in Baku, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, Spokesman for the Baku Metro CJSC, told Trend.
He noted that work on the construction of the station is being carried out at an accelerated pace.
"A new ground metro station is being built next to the Khojasan depot. It is intended for citizens living in the area of the Khojasan settlement. The station is located on the purple line, construction work is at the final stage," Mammadov said.
